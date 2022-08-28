Meet Millie. She is about 14 years old, so she is looking for a cozy home to spend the rest of her days. Millie is in good health and loves to lounge in her hidey beds, chase dangling string toys and play with catnip sacks. She likes to gently be brushed or scratched under her chin. Millie is a grazer and doesn't eat her food very quickly. She would do best in a quiet home, as your one and only! If you think Millie would make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit her at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Millie and the shelter's adoption policies.
featured
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE