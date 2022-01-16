Hi there, Bruno here. I need a special home that understands that I do not like handling until I get to know you well and even after that I am nervous if you move fast. I walk well on the leash but really would rather be in your lap. I have a bit of a stubborn side once in a while and I can get grumbly and nippy. My affection is on my terms. I share my foster home with a kitten, so might do OK with a cat. Please no children. I just started taking medication for my anxiety and seem to be responding well. If you are that special person and I sound like a good match, please fill out an application at https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html, and we can set up a virtual meeting so you can see me in my foster home. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and the animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
