Meet Ferg, a house-trained, spayed 4-month-old domestic shorthair, who is ready to embark on a new chapter in her life. Ferg and her littermates may be a bit timid, but she is the most outgoing and is coming out of her shell. She’s a curious soul who loves observing everything that’s happening around her. If you want to win Ferg’s heart, a little treat will go a long way. While Ferg may always be a bit shy, she has the potential to become an excellent companion, particularly for another cat. If you think Ferg would make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit her at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Ferg and all the other animals waiting for homes at the shelter.

 

