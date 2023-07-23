Meet Ferg, a house-trained, spayed 4-month-old domestic shorthair, who is ready to embark on a new chapter in her life. Ferg and her littermates may be a bit timid, but she is the most outgoing and is coming out of her shell. She’s a curious soul who loves observing everything that’s happening around her. If you want to win Ferg’s heart, a little treat will go a long way. While Ferg may always be a bit shy, she has the potential to become an excellent companion, particularly for another cat. If you think Ferg would make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit her at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Ferg and all the other animals waiting for homes at the shelter.
featured
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.