Meet Mia, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who came from Georgia in hopes of finding a loving home and family. She will need some help and slow transition to acclimate to a new space. But once she get to know you, she likes being petted and will rub her chin on you. Mia would do best in a quiet home with cat-experienced adults or older teens that can let her lounge. If you think Mia might be a good match for you and your family, consider stopping by the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, and meeting her. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Mia and all the other animals waiting for homes at the shelter.
Pet of the Week
