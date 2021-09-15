ROCKPORT — The Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners will withdraw their Essex Superior Court case against the town at a scheduled hearing on Thursday, officially ending their crusade to implement a completely autonomous Rockport Fire Department.
According to a statement from the group, the petitioners believe the town has adequately catered to town firefighters’ demands made last year.
“Despite the terrible and embarrassing treatment of (former fire) Chief Doyle, positive changes have come to light,” it reads. “The director of emergency services position was removed along with other changes to the leadership. The town government, though slowly, has responded to the will of the voters.”
With these changes, the petitioners’ attorney, Michael Walsh, said in an email the case is now moot.
The petitioners filed suit against the town in Essex Superior Court in April for offending “against the sovereignty of the voters of the Town of Rockport.” Selectmen and fire Chief Kirk Keating had voted against cosigning an article for Annual Town Meeting that sought to implement an independent fire district. The decision was based on input from the Rockport Fire Department’s captains, who believed splitting from the town was not the best way to work through their issues over department leadership at the time.
With the case ongoing, the petitioners submitted their article as a community petition for Fall Town Meeting. State law guarantees community petitions a space on a town meeting warrant if it gets enough signatures. However, when the meeting was held Monday evening, the article did not see a motion and was not brought to a vote.
“We had intended to kill it ourselves (before the meeting) but Rockport has bylaws which prohibit motions to indefinitely postpone,” said Walsh.
