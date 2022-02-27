Pets of the Week

Walter and Bad Mama Jama, bonded cats, continue to look for a home. Their ideal future would include cozy beds, sunny window sills, and a patient person willing to give them all the space and time it takes for them to adjust to a new environment. They would do best in an adult-only, low traffic home. If you are looking for a pair of older cats whose crazy kitten days are in the past, consider adopting them! Visit the following section of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s website if you are interested in adopting: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html.
