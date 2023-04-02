Meet Scarlett and Rhett, a 5.5-month-old bonded pair. They are playful, energetic kittens who love to chase toys, climb on scratching posts, and cuddle up together. They are curious and adventurous, but also love a good snuggle session. Rhett may be considered a special needs adoption because he has a cloudy eye, but this doesn't get him down or affect his playful demeanor. If you're looking to add some joy and love to your home, stop by and visit Scarlett and Rhett. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about them and other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pets of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE