Walter and Bad Mama Jama are bonded cats looking to continue life together. Their ideal future would include cozy beds, sunny window sills, and a patient person willing to give them space and time to adjust to a new environment. They would do best in an adult only low traffic home. If you are looking for a pair of older cats whose crazy kitten days are in the past, consider adopting these two. Visit the following section of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s website if you are interested in adopting: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html.

 

