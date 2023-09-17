Pets of the Week

Hi there! We are Chloe & Clementine, 5-month-old bonded twins seeking our forever home.
We've been in foster care for a couple weeks and we're learning how to live in a home. Our foster mom says we're very sweet, active girls who love to run around the kitten room, then take a long snooze to get ready to run around again. We also love to sit in her lap while getting lots of pats.
We enjoy the company of the three cats who live here, so we'd likely get along well with any cats you may have.
If you think we'd be a good addition to your family, fill out an application at https://capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html.
Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about us and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.