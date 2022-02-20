Walter and Bad Mama Jama here! We are bonded cats looking to continue our life together. Our ideal future would include cozy beds, sunny window sills, and a patient person willing to give us all the space and time it takes for us to adjust to a new environment. We would do best in an adult only low traffic home. If you are looking for a pair of older cats whose crazy kitten days are in the past, consider adopting us! Visit the following section of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s website if you are interested in adopting: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html.
featured
Pets of the Week
Tags
Trending Video
Andrea Holbrook
Managing editor
