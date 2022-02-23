ESSEX — For Jim Ansara, co-founder and managing director of Beverly-based Build Health International, which constructs high-quality health care facilities in some of the most impoverished regions of the world, getting to know Dr. Paul Farmer changed his life.
“When I met Paul Farmer in early 2009, and went to Haiti with him, that fundamentally altered my life both personally and professionally,” Ansara said.
Farmer, co-founder and chief strategist of Partners in Health, a global health and social justice nonprofit organization based in Boston, died in his sleep Monday in Rwanda where he had been teaching, according to the Associated Press. He was 62.
He was the Kolokotrones University Professor and Chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He wrote extensively on health, human rights and social inequality, according to Partners in Health. He helped fight epidemics around the world.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmer’s work in public health even extended to the developed world. In April 2020, the state of Massachusetts started a contact tracing collaborative, and asked Partners in Health to lead the initiative.
“It’s shocking and tragic,” Ansara said of Farmer’s death. “We are still doing lots and lots of work in Haiti and all across Africa, both with Partners in Heath and with other NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) and funders.”
‘Defying convention’
Build Health International was born out of Partners in Health and the construction of the national teaching hospital in Mirebalais, Haiti, after an earthquake devastated the country in January 2010.
Ansara had retired after founding the construction management firm, Shawmut Design and Construction. He met Farmer and others through his wife Karen’s work with Oxfam America, according to an interview with Ansara on Build Health International’s website. They were involved in a project in the Central Plateau of Haiti and Ansara traveled there and saw the poverty and inequity firsthand.
In the summer of 2009, Ansara was approached by Dr. David Walton of Partners in Health to work on what was then a 100-bed hospital in Mirebalais, in the mountains outside of Port-au-Prince, just months before the earthquake.
“There were many, many things to appreciate about Paul, but one of the things that not many people talk about is how much he pushed all of us,” Ansara said. “He really, really pushed all of us by defying convention.”
Civil unrest, corrupt governments, and budgets didn’t phase him, Ansara said. “He just wanted us and really pushed us, exhorted us to push through these obstacles.”
Ansara had initially volunteered to build a smaller community hospital in Mirebalais. Five or six days after the earthquake, Ansara recalls he was at the general hospital doing earthquake relief with Walton, Farmer and former President Bill Clinton when the Ministry of Health came to visit.
About 70% of the 800-bed hospital was destroyed and hundreds of clinicians were killed, Ansara said. Farmer decided at the time that they could build a state-of-the-art teaching hospital — not in Port-au-Prince but in rural Haiti.
“And we could do it faster and better than everybody else,” Ansara said. “And we bought into that and we did it.”
Fulfilling a legacy
Ansara said he and Farmer remained close, receiving texts from Farmer from “all over the place.”
“And he would randomly text me and call me up and say, ‘I’m in Butaro in Rwanda, you know. Why don’t we have a koi pond here’,” said Ansara, who would get irked and think, “Don’t we have more important things to worry about?”
“But, that was Paul. He wanted — as important as the health care delivery was — beauty and amenities for the patients.”
News of the energetic Farmer’s death stunned Ansara. Farmer was just two years younger.
“He was a nomad. He was constantly traveling between Harvard and the Brigham and Rwanda and Haiti,” said Ansara. “He didn’t put himself first, that’s for sure.”
Ansara said the while Farmer’s death stunned him on Monday, “I woke up today … thinking we really had to double down and push” with 25 projects in the works with Partners in Health. “We have to push even harder now, you know, to fulfill his legacy.”
