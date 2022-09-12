The city-owned lot known as I-4, C-2 along Rogers Street consists of a gravel parking lot and a wharf sandwiched between the Gloucester House and the Building Center.
There’s commercial dockage for lobstermen, storage and parking.
Gloucester environmentalist Jack Clarke said what to do about the 1.79-acre parcel at 65 Rogers St. has bedeviled the seaport for about 60 years.
But some say the lot would be perfect for a $100 million harborside multi-use theater and concert hall, conference center, art gallery and public gathering space, according the nonprofit Gloucester Cultural and Civic Center Inc.
Proponents say the proposal — called Pier 58 Gloucester — would preserve and enhance the working waterfront for commercial lobstermen with improved access and repairs to a crumbling bulkhead where the wharf is located.
The group has launched a website and video outlining its plans at pier58gloucester.org.
The website carries testimonials from Karen Andreas, the CEO of the Danvers-based North Shore Chamber of Commerce, Laura Dow, the owner/manager of the Vista Motel, on Thatcher Road, and Lenny Linquata, the owner of the adjacent Gloucester House and Blue Collar Lobster.
Representatives went before the Harbor Plan Committee last Wednesday night. On Thursday, four members of its board of directors: Chair Tom Burger, his wife and Vice Chair Andree Robert, Joe Rosa and Clarke stood on the site and outlined their plans.
The project will feature:
• Two theaters, one with 600 seats and one with 200 seats.
• A large atrium gathering space for the public and steps going down to the water.
• Conference facilities for up to 600 people.
• A demonstration kitchen to promote local seafood.
The property would be built on pilings to raise it up to compensate for sea-level rise with climate change, Burger said. The property is also at risk for flooding, according to the city’s update of its Municipal Harbor Plan.
Pier 58 proponents say they plan to dedicate a portion of ticket proceeds to the fishing industry. The venue could become a performance space for Gloucester Stage or the Cape Ann Symphony.
“This project offers tremendous impact to the economy, not only for the city of Gloucester, but for the entire region. Visitors to Pier 58 will frequent restaurants, shops, hotels and area attractions, which in turn will create more jobs and bolster our workforce,” said Andreas, who is on Pier 58’s board.
The nonprofit has been refining its proposal for three years. It was initially called The Gloucester Forum in 2021.
Burger is a Gloucester resident who was chairman of the board of Rockport Music during the conception, construction and first year of operation of the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, which opened in June 2010.
Harbor plan
Burger said there are two parcels known as I-4, C-2 at the site, both owned by the city. One is the larger upland portion and the other is the wharf, docks and water sheet area. Burger said the parking on the site is under a temporary permit from the state. The parcel along the water is managed by the Waterways Board and used by lobstermen; that use would remain.
A presentation on the Gloucester Harbor Plan Update in May shows site constrains, however, including 20,000 square feet along the harbor in the Water-Dependent Use Zone. Burger said the lot is part of the Inner Harbor’s Designated Port Area, which is a state designation to protect water-dependent industrial uses.
Burger said the group has had some discussions with city officials.
However, Pier 58 has not drawn a standing ovation from Mayor Greg Verga.
“At this time,” he said in an email, “I do not support the Pier 58 proposal as it has been presented. It would be inappropriate to support any proposal at this point without evaluating all options.”
“I want to ensure we engage the public on the potential uses of this piece of property and will not consider anything before we have that opportunity,” Verga said. He said there was an opportunity for input at the Municipal Harbor Plan meeting Wednesday night.
“The city is currently working on updating the Gloucester Municipal Harbor Plan, and I will be factoring the final plan into any decisions regarding our waterfront,” Verga said.
The mayor said the city could not say what kind of permitting would be required until it has a complete submission.
“Chapter 91 and local regulations apply, but we cannot evaluate at this time,” he said. Chapter 91 is the Massachusetts Public Waterfront Act which protects and promotes public use of tidelands and other waterways.
Burger said there was opposition in Rockport to Shalin Liu, but now the town is proud of it.
“There was opposition,” Burger said. “There’s opposition here but the city in the end will be pretty proud of this.”