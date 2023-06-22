The city is awaiting “a signoff” from the Army Corp of Engineers before it can move ahead with the Magnolia Pier gangway gantry system and float project, according to Mayor Greg Verga in an interview and a memo he sent to the City Council with updates on a number of ongoing projects.
“The last item we were awaiting was a signoff from the Army Corp of Engineers. They have approved the permit,” Verga wrote councilors on Thursday, June 15 about the Army Corps of Engineers’ process, “and it is now in the ‘public comment’ phase which has about 2 weeks left. If there are no objections, we are good to go.”
While the mayor’s memo to the council talks about having to put the project out to bid again, the mayor’s spokesperson, Pam Tobey, said on Wednesday that the city was able to award the bid through the initial bidding process and the city was working on a contract.
She said the administration would have a better sense of the timing of the work in the coming days.
Verga’s memo to the council said in the meantime, the city has moved the project along by:
- Repairing the gangway,
- Purchasing a ‘plate’ for the gangway to the new area of the dock,
- And pre-procuring some of materials.
Verga said in an interview on June 14 the city was able to obtain the state permit from the Department of Environmental Protection but the city could not start the project until the permit from the Army Corps of Engineers was in hand.
The city is looking to spend $160,000 to $180,000 on the gangway and float project. The cost of the overall pier project was offset by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency based on damage it incurred in March 2018. The community raised nearly $200,000 for the project.
Verga noted the pier would not be able to be used while its being worked on.
When asked about delaying the project until the end of the season, Verga said, “I think everybody in Magnolia and everybody who utilizes the pier would like us to start as soon as possible.”
He said the pier has been a controversial subject as the gangway and float project was delayed, but when he took office, he said he kick-started it, but unfortunately they are dealing with local, state and federal government.
“That’s three levels of bureaucracy,” he said. “We are pretty set with the local. Got through the state, we are in that final step of bureaucracy with the feds.” He credited state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr’s office for nudging the Army Corps of Engineers for the permit.
In late September 2022, the City Council increased a loan order for the Magnolia Pier project, increasing borrowing from $1.15 million to $1.54 million with the new gantry system for the gangway and a new float expected to be completed in this spring.
With the first day of summer being Wednesday, this timeline has slipped.
The increase in the loan order was due to the receipt of a long-awaited nearly $400,000 reimbursement from FEMA to offset the cost of the pier, which was damaged in storms in March 2018. The action by the council was the acceptance of the more than $391,000 FEMA grant added to the $1.15 million loan order from 2019.
The pier was eventually rebuilt and it reopened in the summer of 2020.
However, in September 2020, the new gangway and an older float were both ripped away in a storm. The final piece of the project involves the installation of a new gantry system that can lift the gangway out of harm’s way to secure it and keep it from being damage from future storms.
Another issue at the pier has to do with the ability to tie up a dingy to the pier, as was past practice. During planning for these latest improvements in June 2021, the geotechnical and environmental consulting firm GZA GeoEnvironmental advised load conditions associated with these tie ups were not included in the design of the pier reconstruction.
Last year, some residents frustrated at the slow pace of the project had some putting out lawn signs that urged the mayor to “Give Us Back Our Pier.”
Indeed, the cost of the new pier was offset by a sizeable fundraising effort by the community.
In November 2019, the Magnolia Pier Fundraising Committee presented the city with a check for nearly $183,000 for the pier, with an additional $2,100 coming in a short time after that.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.