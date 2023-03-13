A planned power outage on certain streets in Gloucester has been postponed from overnight Monday, March 13, to overnight Thursday, March 16, due to the forecast for inclement weather.
The city announced the rescheduled power outage on its Facebook page on Monday.
“Please contact National Grid’s Customer Service at 1-800-322-3223 to confirm if the planned power outage will impact your home,” the city wrote.
The outage, which is expected to last from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. would impact portions of the following streets: Cobblestone Lane, Cross Street, East Main Street, Eastern Avenue, Elwell Street, Fair Street, Friend Street, Green Street, Ledgemont Avenue, Linnett Place, Loring Court, Main Street, Maple Street, Marchant Street, Mount Vernon Street, Parker Street, Perkins Street, Perkins Peak, Prospect Street, Sadler Street, Sadler Street Extension, State Fish Pier, Staten Street, Taylor Court, Taylor Street and Webster Street.
Letters have been sent from National Grid only to customers that will be impacted by the planned power outage, the city said.
