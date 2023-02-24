Usually, when the lights go out, residents who are in the dark are left in the dark wondering why the power went out.
But when the lights did not go out in Gloucester during National Grid’s planned power outage starting at 10 p.m. Feb. 20 to 8 the next morning on certain streets, many residents were left scratching their heads.
Some took to Facebook saying they were caught off guard by the city’s Feb. 20 alert about the planned power outage, while some said they did get National Grid’s notice. Others commented that that it did not make sense to have a planned power outage in the middle of the winter.
Now, the city has announced the planned outage has been rescheduled for the overnight hours on Monday, March 13, on certain streets.
“The work could not be completed for several reasons,” the city said on its website. “Letters had been sent only to customers that would have been impacted by the planned outage. The city will share a more detailed map of the affected area in the coming days. An updated letter from National Grid will be sent to impacted customers.”
A National Grid spokesperson provided an explanation, stating the outage is related to the new school construction on Webster Street.
“The city is widening the roadway as part of that new school project and we need to relocate our pole line. Since this is 34 kV (kilovolts) we are not able to do it live,” the explanation stated.
The explanation also states: “Our outage letter lists any street that has impacted customers. However, it does not mean that everyone on the street will be impacted. For instance, Main Street is listed but only one customer on Main Street will actually lose power. National Grid is working with the mayor’s office on something they can post for residents. It will likely be a map showing the area impacted.”
According to the Jan. 24 notice from National Grid, the streets affected are Cobblestone Lane, Cross Street, East Main Street, Eastern Avenue, Elwell Street, Fair Street, Green Street, Ledgemont Avenue, Linnett Place, Loring Court, Main Street, Maple Street, Marchant Street, Mount Vernon Street, Parker Street, Perkins Street, Perkins Peak, Prospect Street, Sadler Street, Sadler Street Extension, Jodrey State Fish Pier, Staten Street, Taylor Court and Webster Street.
“We regret any inconvenience this may cause and recognize our customers are spending more time at home, but this work is necessary for the company to continue to deliver safe and reliable service to you and your neighbors,” the Jan. 24 letter to customers states.
Customers can contact National Grid Customer Service at 1-800-322-3223.
