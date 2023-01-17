At its next meeting, the City Council’s Planning and Development Committee plans to take up a proposal for the creation of a Floodplain Overlay District that would introduce potential flooding-related impacts as permit criteria for residential building.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the Harbormaster’s Conference Room, 19 Harbor Loop. The meeting is also being carried on Zoom.
The proposed zoning ordinance creates a Future Flood Risk District to help property owners know the risk from potential sea level rise. Applicants would have to describe how they would mitigate the future risk of flooding.
If passed, the new rules would prohibit new residential construction in so-called Velocity or VE zones subject to wave action on FEMA flood maps. It also would prohibit the increase in lot coverage when it comes to moving, altering or expanding existing homes in these zones. Some areas include areas along the Back Shore and Magnolia.
In AE flood zones, new residential and/or accessory construction would have to conform to underlying zoning, except lot coverage would not be able to exceed 10% of the AE zone within the lot. With movement, alteration or expansions, lot coverage of all structures could not exceed 10% of the AE zone within the lot.
In October, the Planning Board voted to initiate the amendments to zoning. They were referred to the City Council on Dec. 13, and referred back to the Planning Board for a public hearing.
On Jan. 5, the Planning Board voted 5-0 after a public hearing on Zoom to forward its recommendations to the City Council. The move updates the city’s Lowlands requirement, first created in the 1970s, to create the new Floodplain Overlay District ordinance.
Planning Director James Cademartori noted at the Jan. 5 hearing that the proposed changes are in the form of a state model ordinance that would be required by the city to adopt the next time the floodplain maps are amended. He noted more than 20% of the city’s parcels are in the FEMA 1% floodplain and are highly susceptible to flood damage from coastal storms.
As of 2019, flood damage insurance to property owners in Gloucester totaled over $7 million, the sixth highest in the state, he said.