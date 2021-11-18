While it will be a while until a ball can be thrown or batted off Gloucester’s Green Street, the city is getting closer.
The city’s team was out on the Green Street field Thursday to conduct boring, or the drilling of holes into the ground, to determine how the foundations of the ball field lights will be designed, Public Works Director Mike Hale said.
The new softball field was promised to the residents of Gloucester after the city voted to use the Mattos Field ballpark on Webster Street as the location for the elementary school now under construction to house the student bodies and staff of Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools.