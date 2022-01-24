Gloucester Daily Times readers love the games that appear in each day’s edition. Starting Wednesday, they can play one that promises prizes to five lucky winners.
Find your Gloucester Daily Times Insider Bingo card inside Wednesday’s edition of the Times. Then, look for bingo numbers in each print edition of the newspaper beginning Monday, Jan. 31. Bonus numbers will also appear in the newspaper from time to time.
The Times will give four $100 gift cards — one each — for the first readers to cover a vertical, horizontal or diagonal row, or to cover all four corners.
A $500 grand prize will be awarded to the first reader to cover all 25 squares on the card.
Bingo cards are also available at the offices of the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester. No purchase is necessary to play. Complete rules appear on the back of the cards inserted into Wednesday’s newspaper.
Gloucester Daily Times Insider Bingo is sponsored by North Shore Nissan, 24A Commonwealth Ave. in Danvers.
Whether you’re a subscriber or buy the Times on the newsstand, be sure to find your card inside Wednesday’s newspaper and play along this winter for your chance to win up to $500.