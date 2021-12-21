Two Gloucester shopping plazas containing Shaw’s supermarkets were sold for a combined price of nearly $20 million to real estate companies managed by developer and businessman William Thibeault, according to the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds.
It’s uncertain what the future of the plazas might be. Two calls to Thibeault Development, and three to real estate company Cape Ann Marketplace LLC at the plaza on Eastern Avenue, were not returned. Thibeault specializes in remediating, cleaning up and rehabbing properties.
Until Dec. 7, the nearly 3-acre Shaw’s plaza at 7 Railroad Ave. and the 8.4-acre Cape Ann Marketplace at 127 Eastern Ave. had been owned in trust since December 2000 by Railroad Avenue Realty Trust and 127 Eastern Avenue Realty Trust, respectively.
The trustees of these real estate trusts are Katherine “Tina” Lamson, Elaine P. Tibbetts and Charles N. Psalidas, according to the deeds. Lamson is the managing partner of Cape Ann Marketplace, the larger of the two plazas, which sold to Thibeault’s 127 Eastern Ave LLC for $13.4 million.
The downtown Shaw’s plaza, which also is the home of Railroad Ave. Liquors and a vacant former pharmacy, was sold for $6.2 million to 7 Railroad Ave LLC, which has the same 85-87 Boston St., Everett, address as Thibeault Development LLC in state records. City and deed records show that 7 Railroad Ave., which is made up of two parcels, had been in the Psalidas family since about the late 1960s.
Records show Thibeault as manager of 127 Eastern Ave LLC, which snapped up Cape Ann Marketplace, which includes a liquor store, a dentist’s office, an optical shop, a day spa, a salon, a shipping company and a Walgreens. City records also show this plaza, built about 1960, had been owned by the Psalidas family since 1977. It was formerly a First National Stores, or Finast, supermarket, according to the deed.
The two sales together generated $89,376 in excise taxes for the Commonwealth, the registry said.
Outgoing Ward 2 Councilor Barrett Pett said he was aware the properties had sold, but he had no further information on the downtown location. Pett said he’s known Lamson since going to Gloucester High School together. The downtown Shaw’s was formerly Cape Ann Market, Pett said, which was owned and operated by the Psalidas family.
Thibeault, who owns a large castle-like home on Wingaersheek Road, has worked to clean up and sell distressed properties in Everett and Chelsea. According to a June article in the New England Real Estate Journal, Thibeault sold a 6-acre parcel of a former auto salvage and machinery company on Boston Street in Everett for $50 million to Greystar Real Estate Partners, which is planning to build two mixed-use retail and residential buildings with 650 units.
Pett and outgoing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said Thibeault has redeveloped a number of properties around the city in recent years. The mayor said she doesn’t know Thibeault’s plaza plans, but she thinks he’s just going to improve on them.
“He’s done quite a few places,” said Romeo Theken. As manager of 37 Causeway Street LLC, Thibeault owns the industrial property next to the Sudbay dealership. Thibeault also rehabbed the Gloucester Safe Deposit & Trust building on the corner of Main and Duncan streets, a property he sold in 2013, city records show.
An email and a call to corporate media relations for Albertson Companies, the parent company of Shaw’s Supermarkets, seeking further comment on the sale of the plazas were not immediately returned.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.