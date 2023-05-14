Kim Smith of Piping Plover Friends has news to share about these tiny shorebirds that nest each spring on Good Harbor Beach.
"Super Dad and Handicapped (aka Super) Mom have done it again!! We have a nest with four eggs!!!" she reported Saturday. Smith said the couple have been nesting at Good Harbor since 2016, making this their eighth nest in eight years. The female bird is missing a foot.
Smith also helps organize the Piping Plover Ambassadors, who watch over the chicks from the day they hatch to about five weeks, during daily hour-long shifts in the early mornings and evenings, and operates the website, pipingploverproject.org. offering information on the birds.
"Based on our Super Couple's past nesting history, I think we should begin monitoring the plovers full time on Friday, June 2," Smith said.
The nation’s oldest seaport has installed symbolic fencing made up of metal posts and yellow rope around the dunes with signs letting beachgoers know the “Restricted Area” is “a natural breeding ground for piping plovers.”
“These rare birds, their nests and eggs are protected under Massachusetts and federal laws,” the signs read.
The city also has contracted Mass Audubon to oversee the presence of and minimize the disturbance of coastal birds, including piping plovers, and least, common and roseate terns.
Any one who would like to learn more about becoming a plover ambassador may contact Smith at kimsmithdesigns@hotmail.com or leave a comment in the comment section at pipingploverproject.org.
Hidden gem
While perusing the byways of the internet, we found Gloucester's coastal Hammond Castle Museum can add another jewel to its crown of accolades.
GoBankingRates.com ranked the best hidden gem destinations in every state, and the coastal manse was topped the list for for Massachusetts. Granted the list was compiled in 2020, but who are we to quibble? A gem's a gem.
"Why shell out for Switzerland when Gloucester, Mass., has a castle of its own? John Hays Hammond Jr. completed this European-style castle in 1929 to store his hodgepodge of medieval, Roman and Renaissance artifacts, and now you’re free to tour them. Or, you could just kick back and marvel at the epic Atlantic shoreline. Your choice," GoBankingRates' Dan Ketchum wrote.
For top hidden gem destinations in other states, check out the full list at https://bit.ly/3O1eLCo.