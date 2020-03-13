For the next two weeks, the halls of Gloucester and Rockport schools will be silent.
As the state continues to deliberate on the most effective actions towards eliminating the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, the two school districts decided to call off classes through Friday, March 27. Classes would resume Monday, March 30.
"They are cancelled for two weeks," said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, an ex-officio member of the School Committee, explaining that the closure is not because of any presumed cases. "I don't even have to shut the schools down ... But because we want to do an extensive cleaning, there is no way that can happen while children are in school."
Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier sent out an email to parents and guardians and staff Friday morning to notify them that Gloucester schools will be cancelled "beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 for a minimum period of two weeks and will not reopen at the earliest until Monday, March 30, 2020."
No activities will be allowed at the school during the closure and employees who are able to do so will be working from home.
The last day of school — for Gloucester — this year has been rescheduled for Friday, June 23, 2020.
"Every day we will check on what is going on," Romeo Theken said.
Rockport schools
In a message posted to the Rockport Public Schools website Friday morning, Superintendent Rob Liebow said the decision was made "After thorough and careful consideration of the information presented during this morning’s conference call with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Commissioner of Education regarding the serious nature and rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus in Massachusetts ..."
All events at Rockport's schools have been cancelled as well. School employees have been asked to work from home, if possible.
"As a result of this emergency closure, the last day of school this year will now be Friday, June 19, 2020," the Rockport notice continues. "This new date is based on the updated guidelines issued earlier this week by the Commissioner of Education requiring school to be held up until our previously scheduled 185th student day."
For students needing lunch, the Rockport School Food Service Department has arranged a lunch "Pick-Up Station" in Gloucester at the O'Maley Innovation Middle School at 32 Cherry St. from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday during this period.
"All children ages 18 and younger, regardless of their Free/Reduced/Full Pay status will receive a free, complete nutritious bagged lunch daily,' the food service department said. "The meals are prepared under the same strict nutrition and food safety guidelines that are followed every day in our school kitchens. Meals may not be consumed at the "Pick-Up Station" limiting participants' interaction and proximity to other participants."
If the Gloucester location is not convenient for Rockport families, they may access the Foodsource Hotline of Project Bread, a division of the state's Child Nutrition Program, by calling 1-800-645-8333 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Liebow writes that the district will keep tabs on how the coronavirus is developing to determine if extending the closure period is necessary. All updates will be provided in a timely manner by the district.
"We realize this decision has a significant impact for our community and understand the frustration and uncertainty that is created," Liebow's note continues. "However, we believe these steps are necessary given the current situation."
Manchester Essex schools
Manchester Essex Regional schools are closed today. School officials said the situation was still being discussed Friday.
