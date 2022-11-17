An Italian poet will offer a bilingual reading as the guest at a special program of the Gloucester Writers Center on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m.
Poet Lucilla Trapazzo will read in English and Italian. Born in Cassino, Italy, she now lives and works between Zurich and New York.
She is the author of two books of poetry in Italian, "Ossidiana," in 2018, published by Volturnia Edizioni; and "Dei Piccoli Mondi," in 2019, published by Il Leggio. Her poems and short stories have received awards in her native Italy and have appeared in anthologies, art books, and magazines in Europe and the United States. Her paintings, installations and performances have been included in international exhibitions and festivals, from Cagliari on the island of Sardinia to Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Trapazzo studied German Language and Literature at the La Sapienza, known as the University of Rome, and received a master's degree in film and video at American University in Washington, D.C.
She works as an actress, performer, critic, theater director and trainer and collaborates with organizations to present events, festivals, and exhibitions of art, contemporary music and literature, according to her bio. She also continues her theatrical and artistic training.
The event is free and will be followed by a reception. The Gloucester Writers Center is 126 East Main St. in East Gloucester. There is parking nearby on Chapel Street and at the North Shore Arts Association. This is presented with Rockport Poetry.