ESSEX — The Friends of Essex Elementary School is hosting its second annual EES Polar Plunge fundraiser this weekend.
The plunge will take place Saturday, Feb. 12, at Clammer’s Beach, 108 Conomo Point Road, at 8:30 a.m.
"It usually takes place at Front Beach, but the seawall there is under construction, and there's no parking, so we moved it just down the street," said Friends of EES president Betsy McKeen. The town has temporarily suspended the resident-only parking and sticker rules for Conomo Point and its side streets from 7 a.m to noon for the event.
More than a dozen plungers already have signed up, plunking down $20 each, and signed a waiver to take an icy dip in support of the Essex parent-teacher organization.
The group is also accepting nominations of possible plungers for $15. Nominees can escape a freezing dunking by donating $40.
"There'll be lots of kids, their families, as well as Essex Elementary teachers and staff plunging," McKeen said. She's not just talking; she'll be taking a dip, as will her two children.
All proceeds will benefit the Friends of EES. Each year, Friends of EES raises money, through grant writing and fundraising efforts such as the plunge, to spend the following year on the enrichment of Essex children’s school and community experience.
The Essex Fire Department has agreed to provide ambulance services and rescue personnel in cold water gear in case of emergency.
More information and a registration and donation portal for the event may found at http://friendsofees.com/.
Registration and waiver forms will also be available at the event.
