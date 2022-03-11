Police ask for help finding 16-year-old boy

Two police departments are seeking help finding a teenage boy who went missing last week.
Noah Leschinsky, 16, was last seen in Gloucester on March 2 in the area of Washington Street. He is believed to have left on his own.
Gloucester police Chief Edward Conley said his officers are working in conjunction with the Rockport Police Department to search for the teen.
Leschinsky is described as a Black male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue or black plaid shirt with long sleeves, gray sweatpants and white Reebok sneakers. Leschinsky has a scar on his left eyebrow.
Anyone who believes they have seen Leschinsky or anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gloucester Police at 978-283-1212 or Rockport Police at 978-546-3444.