A local teenage driver who was seriously injured in a two-car head-on crash that sent five others to the hospital faces charges.
The crash took place in the vicinity of 641 Washington St. in Annisquam just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the crash report obtained from police.
Police have cited the driver, who was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment that night, on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, using an electronic device while driving, negligent driving, a marked lanes violation, and being a junior operator with a passenger under 18. The three passengers in the car were under 18.
According to state law, those who hold a junior operator’s license who are between 16½ and 18 years old are restricted from having someone younger than 18 as a passenger for the first six months after obtaining a license unless the passenger is a family member or there is an experienced driver of at least 21 sitting beside them.
With the issuance of a citation, any charges that are criminal in nature — such as driving while drunk — would then become a criminal complaint filed in court against the driver, according to police Chief Ed Conley.
The Gloucester Daily Times is not naming the victims in the crash, including four local young men who were riding together in a 2006 Ford Focus. Three are student-athletes at Gloucester High, and the other attends St. John’s Prep in Danvers, according to the school's first-quarter honor roll published in December.
The other vehicle involved was a 2016 Dodge with New Hampshire license plates. Conley had previously described the vehicle as a van. The report indicates the passenger in the Dodge lives in Gloucester.
The crash report indicates the Dodge was heading southbound on a narrow stretch of Washington Street in the vicinity of Goose Cove with two people and a dog inside. The Ford with the teens, heading in the opposite direction, crossed the center line and struck the Dodge head on, according to witnesses. Everyone in both vehicles was taken to a hospital. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. A photo of the accident scene shows the front ends of both vehicles crumpled.
The crash report and police previously said the Ford's driver was airlifted to a Boston hospital, in this case Tufts Medical Center, with serious injuries. A Tufts Medical Center spokesman said the teen was in good condition on late Friday afternoon.
The report states two passengers in the car were taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital, although Conley said Thursday the passengers in the Ford were actually taken to Beverly Hospital. The report indicates two of the passengers suffered minor injuries while two suffered major injuries. Conley did not have an update on their conditions Friday.
Those in the Dodge were taken to Beverly Hospital with suspected minor injuries, the crash report states.