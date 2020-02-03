Police and the Coast Guard are searching the Gloucester waterfront for a woman who went missing Sunday afternoon.
Chief Edward Conley said the Gloucester Police Department is actively searching for a missing woman, and is seeking the public's help in locating her.
Abbie Flynn, 60, of Gloucester, went missing Sunday afternoon after going on a walk in the Farrington Avenue area. She was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Police said they have no reason to believe any foul play was involved.
Flynn has brown hair and was last seen wearing a red jacket.
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) are also assisting in the search for Flynn.
If anyone sees someone who is matching Flynn's description or has any information as to her whereabouts, they are urged to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.
