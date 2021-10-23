One of the teens accused in a vandalism spree in Gloucester and Rockport was arraigned at Gloucester District Court Friday on new charges brought forth by the Rockport and Gloucester police departments.
Cameron David Aberegg, 18, pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and 10 counts of vandalized property, through his lawyer, Richard Malynn.
Mark Madeja, 18, who was arrested alongside Aberegg last month, is facing these same charges as well. He was not present at Friday's arraignment, as his lawyer, Ernest Stone, was unable to attend. Madeja is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges during a pretrial hearing scheduled for Oct. 29.
Aberegg and Madeja are accused of shooting various cars and storefronts around Rockport and Gloucester with pellet guns last month.
Shortly after their arrest, the two were arraigned on charges of malicious destruction of property, causing more than $1,200 of damage; being a minor in possession of liquor; having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and carrying a firearm on school grounds. Madeja was also arraigned separately on a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle; failure to stop or yield; failure to stop for police; speeding; and a marked lanes violation.
Due to the similarity of charges between Aberegg and Madeja, Judge Michael Patten decided on Friday to hear the three cases together to "keep everyone on the same page." A representative from the court's Clerk Office stated the cases will retain their own docket numbers.
Patten extended Aberegg's no-trespass order to include the property and vehicle owners involved in these new charges. Aberegg was free to leave after the arraignment was over as both he and Madeja posted $1,000 cash bail after their first arraignment.