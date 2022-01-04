A power outage Monday morning affected more than 3,000 customers in Rockport and Gloucester.
Rockport Police Department confirmed the outage started around 7 a.m. and lasted around an hour.
Crews with National Grid fixed the electrical line that runs down Route 127 in Gloucester, according to Manchester Police Department.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORTMonday, Jan. 3
11:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:58 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a broken yield sign on Summit Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 3
2:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEXMonday, Jan. 3
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
11:13 a.m.: Report of the Causeway flooding on Main Street, Route 133. MassHighway was notified to sand and salt the road once the water receded.