Roughly 4,000 homes in Gloucester were without power at 1:10 p.m. during Monday’s storm, according to updates from National Grid, which were posted on Mayor Greg Verga and the city’s Facebook pages.
An update at 11:17 a.m. listed several streets impacted, including Maplewood Avenue, School House Road, Concord Street, Washington Street, Centennial Avenue, Warner Street, Gloucester Avenue, Poplar Park, Cleveland Street and Grove Street. National Grid said at the time high winds would hamper efforts to restore power to 3,278 customers customers.
“As a reminder, wind speeds in excess of 35 mph limit National Grid’s ability to operate bucket trucks at elevated heights, which in turn hampers their ability to complete some restorations until safe to do so,” the utility said.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 18
7:20 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Sadler St. at 7:20 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
9:31 p.m.: Complaint about noise on East Main Street. The source was not found.
6:07 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Prospect Square.
4:22 p.m.: A follow-up investigation was conducted at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street.
2:58 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a traffic stop was made at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
1:18 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with smoke alarms going off on Pleasant Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Middle Street at 9:08 a.m. and the Heights at Cape Ann at 1:09 p.m..
Debris in the roadway on Thatcher Road at 4:22 a.m., Conant Avenue at 9:21 a.m., Beacon Street at 9:23 a.m., in the vicinity of 69 Washington St. at 11:46 a.m., wires down on Lobster Lane at 11:14 a.m., a tree down and on fire on Stanwood Avenue at 10:09 a.m., at the intersection of Route 128 and Eastern Avenue at 10:09 a.m., and Sadler and Mt. Vernon streets at 12:13 p.m.
10:37 a.m.: Public Works was called out for street flooding at Bass Avenue and Hartz Street.
9:34 a.m.: Assistance was provided to the state Department of Public Works for a traffic light loose on Eastern Avenue.
9:08 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Middle Street.
8:18 a.m.: Police received a 911 call for a telephone pole on fire at Concord and Atlantic streets.
3:39 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Route 128 north in the general vicinity of the Sudbay auto dealerships.
Sunday, Jan. 16
11:23 p.m.: A vehicle was repossessed on East Main Street.
6:33 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Atlantic and Nautilus roads.
4:46 p.m.: A disturbance reported on Shore Road could not be located.
3:09 p.m.: Threats were reported on Riverview Road.
11:59 a.m.: A report of fraud was taken from Thurston Point Road.
Disturbances: Peace was restored at Harbor Village on Main Street at 12:36 a.m. and on Maplewood Avenue at 3 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Disturbances: Police responded to reports from the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 11:14 p.m. and Sylvan Street at 11:32 p.m.
9:17 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue.
5:08 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was towed from Route 128 north.
2 p.m.: A person came into the Police Department/Court House on Main Street to report harassment.
1:26 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street.
Friday, Jan. 14
10:27 p.m.: Debris in the roadway on Maplewood Avenue.
9:20 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of threats on Loring Court.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Friend Street at 7:53 a.m., which is under investigation, and in the vicinity of Seaport Grille on Rowe Square at 5:10 p.m.
Noon: Police responded to a disabled motor vehicle on Route 128 south on the extension between the traffic lights and Gloucester Crossing Road.
7:31 a.m.: A larceny was reported at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
7:04 a.m.: After traffic stops at McDonald’s on Maplewood Avenue, police plan to seek charges against a 28-year-old Gloucester woman for having an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle and a 23-year-old Gloucester man for driving without a license, having an uninsured motor vehicle and driving with a revoked registration.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Six people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend. Three refused ambulance services. One received medical services on site. One received a lift assist.
Monday, Jan. 17
Wires down: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Bearskin Neck, Stockholm Avenue and Granite Street. Comcast was notified of a large limb tangled in cable wires on Oak Circle.
5:48 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small fire inside the kitchen walls of a Gap Head Road home. No injuries were reported. The extent of damage is unknown at this time.
2:31 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Millbrook Park.
8:24 a.m.: A driver on Curtis Street reported a large tree limb fell on the car, smashing their sunroof window. No injuries were reported.
7 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a blown transformer on Granite Street.
6:46 a.m.: Officers removed a large tree branch from the roadway on Marmion Way.
5:14 a.m.: Public Works was notified to clear debris from the roadway on Granite Street that had blown off the old Rockport Tool Company building.
Sunday
11:29 p.m.: Report of a broken water pipe at My Place By The Sea on Bearskin Neck.
1:09 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person throwing away household trash in town-owned barrels on Broadway.
9:20 a.m.: Report of smoke at Ace Hardware on Station Square. Firefighters found the smoke was caused by a broken ceiling fan.
Saturday
1:14 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a damaged utility pole on South Street.
Friday
7:10 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a blown-over stop sign on Jerden’s Lane.
1:22 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on Main Street who was locked out of his or her car.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. One refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: One driver received a citation for violating traffic laws and two received written warnings over the weekend.
Monday, Jan. 17
Flooding: Boardman Avenue and Masconomo and Ocean streets were temporarily closed off Monday morning.
6:48 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Newport Park.
2:44 p.m.: Report of a small fender-bender on School Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
9:40 a.m.: Public Works removed a large tree branch from the roadway on Pleasant Street.
6:10 a.m.: Smoke coming from a boiler room on Coolidge Point. Firefighters ventilated the basement and cleared the scene shortly after.
Sunday, Jan. 16
11:46 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm activation at a School Street home. Firefighters ventilated the home and cleared the scene shortly after.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Friday, Jan. 14
5:06 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a car that was egged on Summer Street.
2:01 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire on Old Neck Road. No injuries or major damage were reported.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. One received a lift assist.
Weekend traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws. One received a citation.
Monday, Jan. 17
5:21 p.m.: Officers moved a large branch from the roadway on Apple Street.
2:49 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a broken water pressure valve on Arielle Lane.
10:20 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Water Street.
10:30 a.m.: Officers assisted with traffic over the partially flooded Causeway.
Sunday
Grinder pumps: The Water Department was notified of alarms on Spring and Grove streets at 9:59 a.m. and 1:20 p.m..
Saturday
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Friday
3:08 p.m.: Jerry Marshall, 47, of Essex, was arrested after police say he drove into a telephone pole on Belcher Street. Marshall was arraigned Tuesday morning at Gloucester District Court on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.