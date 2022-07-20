A 66-year-old may face a charge of assault and battery related to what police say is ongoing dispute about parking in the area of Niles Beach on Eastern Point.
On Sunday, July 17, at 2:16 p.m., police were called to Niles Beach for a report someone had been assaulted by a security guard who patrols the area. There, officers met with an employee of the security company contracted by Eastern Point Associates to safeguard the private enclave. The security employee said he was approached by a man who said a “No Parking”sign at Eastern Point Boulevard and Farrington Avenue was not legal and should be taken down. The security guard told police he put his hands on the man’s shoulders to guide him away from the sign and told he was not allowed to touch the sign because it is on private property.
“Eastern Point Boulevard is a private road with public access,” the police report states. “There is an ongoing property dispute with the Eastern Point Association and the public as to where the road begins,” the report said.
Police spoke with the caller who said the man went to remove the homemade sign because he thought it was illegal. The caller said the man was “pushed to the ground by the security guard.” She told police the security company has been blocking the road with cones and beach access with their security vehicle. Police told the caller this was an ongoing civil issue.
Police spoke with the man who stated he was upset that the security company was putting cones in the roadway and putting up their own “No Parking” signs, which he believed were illegal because they didn’t belong to the city. This man said that when he went to take the sign down, the security guard blocked him and grabbed him by the shoulders and pushed him to the ground. The man was not injured and refused medical attention. The man told police people have been dropping off their beach gear there for years and he couldn’t understand why the security company was making a big deal about this all of a sudden. Police explained this was a civil issue.
The officer was then approached by a resident who lives nearby, who heard the commotion and went onto his balcony to see what was going on. “He stated that he heard a lot of yelling and saw a man being firmly seated by the security guard onto a wall but he wasn’t entirely sure because his view was partially blocked,” the report said.
Gloucester Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against the security guard, a 66-year-old Lynn resident, on a charge of assault and battery.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 19
2:03 a.m.: After a report of an unwelcome guest on Warner Street, police arrested a 42-year-old Gloucester woman on four straight arrest warrants.
1:31 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 19-year-old Gloucester man on charges of driving a car with a revoked registration and that is uninsured after a motor-vehicle stop on Warner and Burnham streets. Police had the car towed.
Monday, July 18
6:56 p.m.: A 911 caller reported possible gunshots in the area of Cobblestone Lane. Police were unable to locate the source of the sounds.
5:11 p.m.: A 911 call about the smell of gas in the house on Wonson Street was referred to another agency.
Two hypodermic needles were retrieved at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street, at 10:07 a.m. and 12:27 p.m., and disposed of safely.
Police assisted the Fire Department on Massasoit Road at 8:27 a.m. and at the Cape Ann Campsite on Atlantic Street at 11:34 a.m.
11 a.m.: A motor vehicle stop prior to the Blackburn Circle of the Route 128 Extension resulted in police filing a criminal complaint in court against a 21-year-old Gloucester resident for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and having an unregistered vehicle.
1:54 a.m.: An assault was reported on Washington Street.
Sunday, July 17
Peace was restored after disturbances were reported at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street at 5:09 p.m., and Cruiseport Gloucester on Rowe Square at 10:28 p.m.
10:17 p.m.: Vandalism was reported at Lanes Cove on Duley Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Washington and Exchange streets at 8:45 a.m. and on Maplewood Avenue and Cleveland Street at 9:28 p.m.
9:08 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Flume Road.
4:15 p.m.: Larceny of a toolbox and tools was reported on Elm Street.
4:07 p.m.: Police went to an address on Western Avenue and spoke with a resident who said his dinghy went missing from his mooring in the South East Harbor. It was last seen the day before. The resident said he recently purchased the 10-foot dinghy to row back and forth to his mooring since the Gloucester Harbormaster’s launch had been down for service. The resident valued the boat at $700. It was unknown if the dinghy was taken or drifted away. The Harbormaster was made aware of the incident.
9:55 a.m.: Stolen property was reported on Prospect Street.
8:32 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Magnolia Community Farmers Market on Lexington Avenue.
7:24 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on St. Louis Avenue.
1:35 a.m.: Police filed a criminal complaint in court against a 27-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of driving with a suspended license after a motor-vehicle stop on Western Avenue and Waterside Lane.
Saturday, July 16
11:18 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 32-year-old South Boston man on charges of two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace after a report of someone trying to enter a house again on Dennison Street.
Disturbances were reported on Parker Street at 12:46 a.m., at Trinity Congregational Church on Middle Street at 6:50 p.m., when services were rendered, and on Dennison Street at 10:21 p.m. when peace was restored.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Route 128 north, involving two cars, at 4:04 p.m.; on Washington Street at 6:05 p.m. and at the lights at Bass Avenue at 9:41 p.m.:
4:42 p.m.: A 55-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on an active warrant with a charge of a violation of an abuse prevention order.
2:08 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported on Route 128 south.
1:43 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 36-year-old Malden resident on two counts of credit card fraud under $1,200.
1:12 p.m.: A 209A harassment order service resulted in police filing a criminal complaint in court against a 37-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of violating an abuse prevention order.
10:33 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Atlantic Road, police filed a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Gloucester man on charges of driving with a suspended license and missing a registration sticker from a vehicle.
5:11 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Langsford Street.
Friday, July 15
Disturbances: at 9:32 p.m. and 8:53 p.m. on Cleveland Street; at 7:48 p.m. on Cedar Street; at 7:47 at the boat ramp on Leslie O. Johnson Road; and at 6:06 a.m. at the Harbormaster’s Office on Harbor Loop during which a group was dispersed.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Rogers Street at 7:39 a.m., Leslie O. Johnson Road at 4:48 p.m., and Washington Street and Centennial Avenue at 6:41 p.m.
6:05 p.m.: An assault at an establishment on Rogers Street is under investigation.
5:46 p.m.: Police responded to a report of motor-vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue.
5:21 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Police Department on Main Street.
5:17 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the Police Department on Main Street.
4:22 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Maplewood Avenue.
11:26 a.m.: After a report of witness intimidation, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 44-year-old Lynn resident on a charge of violating an abuse prevention order and intimidation of a witness/juror/police/court official.
10:49 a.m.: A report of vandalism on Rocky Neck Avenue is under investigation.
Thursday, July 14
11:46 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Cherry Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Route 128 North at 5:32 a.m. and Cherry Street at 11:01 p.m.
6:49 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Prospect Street.
5:55 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Friend Street.
5:15 p.m.: Fraud, identity theft was reported on Warner Street.
3:58 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Washington Street.
1:47 p.m.: Police at the station on Main Street took a report of threats.
1:11 p.m.: Drug activity was reported at the St. Peter’s Square alley way on Rogers Street.
9:41 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 31-year-old Salem resident on charges of driving with a suspended license and speeding on Crafts Road.
9:37 a.m.: A 22-year-old Cambridge resident was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant on Mansfield Street.
9:37 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Lexington Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 18
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One received a lift assist.
8:58 p.m.: A Marmion Way resident reported a neighbor dumped a compost pile near their property. The neighbor told officers he would move the pile this week.
12:27 p.m.: An illegally parked car on School Street was ticketed.
12:17 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported someone had been taking one of their glass doors off its hinges. No damage was reported.
11:42 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a parked car at the Town Hall parking lot on Broadway.
11:34 a.m.: The Forest Fire Department continued to extinguish remnants of a brush fire off Woodland Road.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 18
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: A driver on Saw Mill Circle received a court summons for driving with revoked registration. The car was towed from the scene. Three other drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Public Works was notified to remove a wooden board with nails in it from the roadway on Summer Street at 10:15 a.m. and landscaping waste left on the side of the road on Beach Street at 6 p.m.
8:58 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured hawk on Bridge Street.
ESSEX
Monday, July 18
Traffic stops: Four citations were issued to drivers for traffic violations.
1 p.m.: A Pond Street resident reported identification fraud.