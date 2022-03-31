The Fire Department extinguished a brush fire in a resident’s yard that spread to a fence and a neighbor's shed on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., according to the police report.
Firefighters were dispatched to Daniel Roy Road for a report of a brush fire. Police spoke with a man who was burning brush in his yard when the fire went out of control and spread toward a neighbor’s house, the report said.
“The fire spread through the brush that separates the yards,” the report said, “and started to catch on a fence as well as a shed for a property on Glenmere Way.”
Firefighters put out the fire, limiting the damage to the shed and the fence. Police spoke with the owner of the Glenmere Way property who was home at the time. Both homeowners spoke with each other, as well as with the fire inspector and the building inspector, according to the report.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 31
5:12 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Riggs Street with a patient who was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:44 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Grant Circle, Route 128 north.
Wednesday, March 30
9:15 p.m.: A vehicle was towed from the scene of a crash with property damage only on Washington Street.
6:47 p.m.: A Washington Street woman told police she believes a man is trespassing by coming into her house.
3:57 p.m.: A Washington Street resident told police she has been receiving numerous telemarketer and scam phone calls over the last couple of months. The resident said it seemed as if the same man was calling recently, telling her that he would delete her Medicare coverage if she didn't speak with him. A neighbor was present when these threats were made. The woman said that at 3 p.m., the man called again, and she hung up. He then called back, and made threats to shoot her and her house. Police advised her about the recent prevalence of phone scams and advised her not to disclose any identifiable information to callers.
1:39 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Concord Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 30
2:43 p.m.: Report of a pellet stove smoking inside a King Street basement. Firefighters ventilated the home and cleared the scene a short while later.
2:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:45 p.m.: Officers spoke with a company about delivering postcards around town without postage.
1:01 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Story Street.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 30
Traffic stops: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for operating with a suspended license. Three others received warnings — one written and two verbal — for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Wednesday and Thursday, four drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Four others received warnings — two written and two verbal.
Thursday, March 31
6:09 a.m.: Report of a road rage incident on Eastern Avenue. Officers spoke with both drivers involved and peace was resorted.
Wednesday, March 30
Building and area checks held throughout the day.