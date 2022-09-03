The City of Gloucester will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this Sunday, Sept. 11
The public is invited to join Gloucester fire, police, harbormasters, military personnel, and elected officials, including Mayor Greg Verga, at Fire Department Headquarters, 8 School St., on Sunday. The ceremony to honor those lost in the World Trade Center attacks in 2001, and in the global war on terror, will begin at 9:50 a.m.
The ceremony will begin with a welcome from fire Chief Eric Smith, followed by a prayer by Chaplain Peter Aberle. The city will also hold a moment of silence. The Gloucester Fire Department, in the tradition of the Fire Department of New York, will strike a “5-5-5-5” ceremonial alarm to honor all public safety personnel who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11.
“We are honored to host this ceremony, and encourage everyone to join us,” Smith said. “So many first responders made the ultimate sacrifice on that day, and many more suffered for years as a result of their heroism. We will continue to mark their courage and bravery.”
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Sept. 2
9:18 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue.
9:05 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Whittemore Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Grant Circle on Route 128 south at 2:28 a.m., and on Bridgewater Street at 8:53 a.m.
1:07 a.m.: Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Blynman Bridge house on Western Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 1
8:47 p.m.: A 44-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on charges of shoplifting and resisting arrest after suspicious activity was reported at Walgreens on Main Street.
6:24 p.m.: Someone painted a white “X” on the front passenger side window of a vehicle parked on Perkins Street. A police report said it appeared the paint could be removed and the damage was cosmetic.
6:12 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Main Street resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Gloucester resident for operating a motor vehicle in violation of license class.
4:25 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Whistlestop Way, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 43-year-old Gloucester resident charging her with driving with a suspended license.
2:52 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
1:49 p.m.: Threats were reported on Reservoir Road.
12:17 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Police Department on Main Street.
9:21 a.m.: After a report of a single-car crash on Leonard Street with injuries in which a patient was transported to the hospital, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 25-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of driving with a suspended license. Police responded to a report of a crash with injuries and found a blue Land Rover on the side of the road that had struck a tree. The vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage. The driver told police she had fallen asleep and struck a tree, according to the report. The report stated the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Sept. 2
12:39 a.m.: A driver reportedly struck a deer on Main Street. The driver had no injuries and minor damage to the car was reported.
Thursday, Sept. 1
6:48 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road was issued a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation and speeding.
6:37 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a person cutting wetland vegetation on Haven Avenue.
4:32 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 1
Traffic stops: One court summons and two verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
11:35 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Wenham.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Friday at 7:30 a.m., two citations and three verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Thursday, Sept. 1
4:16 p.m.: Report of a brush fire on Island Road. Firefighters were able to completely extinguish it after two hours. The fire was reportedly caused by a lawnmower hitting a rock which caused spark that landed on a patch of dry grass.