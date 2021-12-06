A child was taken to Beverly Hospital on Friday after being hit by a car around noon.
The Gloucester boy was conscious and alert and had some bruising when police and EMS arrived on scene, and was taken with his mother to the hospital.
The driver, a 76-year-old Gloucester resident, told police he was traveling 20 to 30 mph down Western Avenue when the boy ran into the street from behind two parked cars and in front of his car. He said he applied his brakes but could not avoid contact with the boy, and pulled to the side of the road immediately. He refused medical attention at the scene.
Police then spoke with boy’s grandmother, also of Gloucester, who told them she, the boy’s mother, and the boy had just finished a walk on Western Avenue, and as they neared their parked cars, the boy unbuckled himself from his stroller and ran into the road. She also told police her parked car blocked traffic’s view of the boy and led to the driver not seeing him to the last second.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Dec. 4
Property checks on Kondelin Road at 1:17 a.m. and Grands Banks on Crafts Road at 10:56 p.m.
Medical emergency calls on High Popples Road at 7:31 a.m., patient refused ambulance service; Police Department/Court House at 5:57 a.m., Alpine Court at 9:43 a.m., Hesperus Avenue at 3:44 p.m. and at Northeast Arc on Lowe Drive at 4:32 p.m., no action needed; Veterans Way at 12:38 p.m., service rendered; and Morrissey Apartments on Middle Street at 1:41 p.m., Washington Street at 3:54 p.m., Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 7:26 p.m., Halyard Apartments on School House Road at 8:08 p.m., all taken by ambulance to a hospital.
8 p.m.: Jesse Schwartz, 48, who gave his address as the Action Inc shelter at 370 Main St., was arrested at the shelter on charges of trespassing, disturbing the peace, and a default warrant for failure to appear in Gloucester District Court after police were called there for an unwelcome guest refusing to leave. Staff told the officers the man, who originally said his name was Franklin Wright, was bothering other guests and staff, ranting about having the staff arrested and fired. Police said he also refused their orders, and refused to cooperate at the station.
7:24 p.m.: Person who came into the Main Street police station assisted.
911 calls from Veterans Way at 7:56 a.m., could not be located; and Winchester Court at 3:01 a.m., Mount Locust Place at 11:26 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 7:10 p.m., when no action was needed.
Burglar alarm activations on Whittemore Street at 7:46 a.m. and on Links Road at 6:56 p.m.
5:12 p.m.: Parking complaint at Prospect and Friend streets.
4:11 p.m.: Well-being checks made on Laurel Street.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage on Essex Avenue at 9:42 a.m., Main Street and Herrick Court at 12:19 p.m., The Open Door on Emerson Avenue at 12:50 p.m., Washington and Prospect streets at 3:08 p.m., and Eastern Point Retreat House on Niles Pond Road at 3:43 p.m.
3:02 p.m.: Hunting violation on Woodward Avenue referred to another agency.
Debris in roadway reported at Exit 55, Route 128 south, at 12:41 p.m., service made; and Grant Circle at 2:49 p.m., could not be located.
2:17 p.m.: Disturbance at Washington and Marsh streets.
Lost or found property at the police station/courthouse on Main Street at 11:12 a.m. and on Cedar Street at 12:51 p.m..
10:49 a.m.: Driver of vehicle disabled at Exit 53, Route 128 south, assisted.
8:31 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle on Dodge Street, no action required.
3:09 a.m.: Kurt A. Jaksland, 42, who gave his address as the Action Inc shelter at 370 Main St., was arrested on charges of larceny from the building, trespassing, disturbing the peace, attempt to commit a crime, possession of Class E drugs, and possession of Class B drugs, a subsequent offense. Jaksland’s girlfriend called police to report the pair had been staying at a local hotel, and that Jaksland had taken her backpack, cell phone and purse. Then at 3:21 a.m., a Witham Street resident called to report a belligerent man had come onto his porch before leaving and doing the same at neighbor’s houses. Police found Jaksland, whom they said appeared intoxicated and under the influence of drugs, and placed him under arrest.
In a follow-up with neighbors, police say they obtained security footage they say shows Jaksland trying to gain entry into a Witham Street home. Police are also charging Jaksland with breaking and entering into a dwelling in the nighttime to commit a felony.
Friday, Dec. 3
10:52 p.m.: Suspicious activity in a motor vehicle on Wingaersheek Beach.
Medical emergency calls at Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street at 9:01 a.m., on Washington Street at 9:10 a.m., Englewood Road at 10:53 a.m. and Perkins Street at 12:17 p.m., referred to another agency; Cobblestone Road at 7:46 p.m., and Haven Terrace at 10:19 p.m., service rendered.
911 calls on Essex Avenue at 5:20 p.m., and at Sheedy Park in Pleasant Street at 9:53 p.m., service rendered.
8:26 p.m.: Driver issued citation during traffic stop on Washington Street at Centennial Avenue.
7:01 p.m.: Citizen requesting assistance on Dennison Street could not be found.
Debris in roadway on Route 128 at Exit 13 south at 4:17 p.m. and on the Extension at 5:39 p.m.. The debris could not be found in either case.
4:53 p.m.: Another agency assisted on East Main Street.
3:06 p.m.: A summons to commit a person to involuntary treated for an alcohol or substance use disorder was served on Chestnut Street.
3:04 p.m.: Assistance given to the Fire Department on Centennial Avenue.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage at Advance Auto Parts on Eastern Avenue at 2:26 p.m.
Anti-harassment orders could not be served on Welch Lane at 11:49 a.m. or Chestnut Street at 11:50 a.m.
11:38 a.m.: A person walked into the Main Street police station to report harassment.
Well-being checks made on East Main Street at 10:51 a.m. and Riggs Street at 11:29 a.m.
8:21 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Rose’s Oil and Captain Dave’s on Main Street. No issues could be found.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Dec. 5
12:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Dec. 3
6:31 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having a broken brake light and not having their registration.
Thursday, Dec. 2
11:09 a.m.: The Board of Health was notified of a person dumping pool water in the ocean off Old Garden Road. The water reportedly had its chlorine neutralized and was OK to dump in the ocean.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received verbal warnings and two drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws over the weekend.
Deer strikes: Neither driver received medical services and no cars were towed over the weekend.
Medical emergencies over the weekend: One was transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Dec. 4
9:31 p.m.: Officers gave a person a ride to The Plains.
11:11 a.m.: Firefighters assisted a person stuck in an elevator on Crow Island.
Friday, Dec. 3
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Thursday, Dec. 2
12:24 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for unlicensed operation.
ESSEXTraffic stops: Seven drivers received verbal warnings and one driver received written warnings for violating traffic laws over the weekend.
Parking tickets: Three illegally parked cars were tagged over the weekend.
Sunday, Dec. 5
3:33 p.m.: Officers spoke with a group of dirt-bikers about riding through other people’s property on Old Manchester Road.
10:26 a.m.: Firefighters cleared up a minor oil spill on Southern Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Dec. 3
5:12 and 4:51 p.m.: Two drivers on Eastern and John Wise avenues received citations for marked lanes violations.
12:38 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small fire inside an oven on Apple Street.
Thursday, Dec. 2
11:33 p.m.: Officers removed cones from the roadway on Southern Avenue.