A 65-year-old Gloucester man was arrested, accused of dealing drugs while police conducted surveillance in response to complaints about drug dealing in front of the Grace Center, Gloucester’s day shelter
Michael J. Porper, of 150 Maplewood Ave., Apt. 1A, Gloucester, was arrested on Maplewood Avenue around 1:54 p.m. Tuesday on charges of distributing Class B and C drugs, and resisting arrest, according to police.
The arrest came after detectives, conducting surveillance in the area of Gould Court at 1:16 a.m., saw a known opiate user standing on Washington Street at Gould Court texting on his phone, according to the police report. A short time later, the man began to walk quickly down Gould Court. While watching the man, police said they saw Porper and another known opiate user walk out of the Grace Center and meet with the first man in the street and they spoke briefly. Police watched Porper reach into his pocket and hand the first man something. He put this in his pocket and walked behind the Grace Center onto Church Street.
Police caught up with the man who reportedly said that “Porper gave him ‘Johnnies’.” Police said “Johnnies” is a street slang for Gabapentin, that the man said Porper gave the pills to him but he did not give Porper any money in return.The man turned over six prescription pills in his pocket, two of which police said were Gabapentin, used to treat seizures, and four were found to be the pain medication Vicodin. The man also said he had a prescription for Gabapentin and though he was allowed to go on his way, police plan to file a criminal complaint in court against the man on charges of illegal possession of the Vicodin and Gabapentin pills.
Porper was later arrested and charged with distribution.
{em}— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 27
8:06 a.m.: A car was repossessed on Centennial Avenue.
7:57 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Blueberry Lane.
Tuesday, April 26
11:45 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Madison Avenue.
9:14 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Clifford Court.
8:27 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported on Bass Avenue.
Motor vehicle stops: at 7:54 p.m., citation/warning issued at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street; at 7:22 p.m., peace was restored at the Cape Ann Saving Bank on Main Street; at 4:35 p.m., peace was restored on the Route 128 extension northbound; at 4:23 p.m., a citation/warning was issued on Eastern Avenue.
1:56 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Great Republic Drive and disposed of safely.
12:46 p.m.: Trespassing was reported at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street when a guest ordered by security to check out refused to do so. According to the police report, the guest refused to open the door for officers. Hotel staff gained entrance to the room, per their policy, and police found a woman “was lying on her bed and appeared to have been crying.” Numerous empty bottles were strewn about and the woman appeared drunk, the report said. Gloucester Fire paramedics called to evaluate the woman, and initially medically cleared her. After 20 minutes, the woman refused to leave and police placed her in handcuffs and brought her downstairs. Paramedics decided she was more intoxicated that they had first thought, and she was asked if she wanted to be taken to the hospital for treatment, and she decided she did, and she was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
12:09 p.m.: Ongoing harassment and threats were reported on Perkins Street.
11:35 a.m.: The state Department of Children and Families reported a youngster missing at 9:45 a.m. According to the report, the young person had run away from Congress Street in Salem on Monday about 8 p.m. The juvenile was described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. The young person was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and sweatpants.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 26
8:10 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a cat stuck in a tree on Marshall Street.
7:47 p.m.: Firefighters cleaned up an oil leak on King Street.
3:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden’s Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:28 a.m.: Officers advised two neighbors on Brooks Road arguing over a potential tree removal.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 26
1:48 p.m.: Firefighters assisted with a burst water pipe inside a Bridge Street home.
7:33 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a court summons for operating with suspended registration.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 26
Traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings, one written and one verbal, for violating traffic laws.
10:05 a.m.: Report filed regarding a damaged flowerbed on Riverview Hill.