Chief Edward G. Conley and the Gloucester Police Department Community Impact Unit are inviting the community to come have coffee and conversation with members of the unit.
The unit will open its office doors at 67 Middle St. to community members Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fresh coffee and pastries will be on hand so residents and business owners can enjoy a cup of joe while conversing with officers.
The Community Impact Unit formed in February 2020, seeking to expand upon the work of the Angel Program to offer support and resources to anyone struggling with substance use disorder, mental health concerns, or those experiencing homelessness. The Community Impact Unit seeks to improve the quality of life of the residents of Gloucester.
The mission of Coffee With A Cop is to break down barriers between police and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions and voice concerns, all while police and residents get to know each other better.
“I’m excited to meet members of our community for open and honest conversations without barriers or agendas,” said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro. “Please come out, let us know how you think we can better improve our community, share concerns, ask questions, and get to know your local police officers.”
Anyone with questions may contact Nicastro at 978-325-5471 or jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov.
Fire: Working sprinklers important
Chief Eric Smith and the Gloucester Fire Department are stressing the importance of fire sprinklers, after a recent incident in which sprinklers paid a crucial role in limiting potential damage.
On Monday, Sept 19, firefighters were dispatched to a residential building at 93 Prospect St. for a report of a stove fire. Upon arrival, crews determined that a single activated sprinkler head had extinguished the flames.
Sprinkler systems should be installed in any commercial or residential building. In the instance of a fire, sprinklers can stop the extension of or completely extinguish the fire.
Without a proper sprinkler system in place, community members can lose thousands of dollars in property damage.
“Sprinklers and alarms help keep fires in check by alerting people of danger to allow them time to escape,” Smith said. “I want to remind community members who rent or own commercial or residential buildings to make sure you have proper sprinkler and alarm systems in place and that all systems are working properly.”
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Medical emergencies: Two people refused ambulance services.
12:03 p.m.: Officers gave a person on Back Beach a verbal warning for removing popples from the beach.
10:22 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and one received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings — one written and one verbal — for traffic violations.
1:30 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a sign on School Street. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital and the car was towed from the scene.
12:01 p.m.: Officers gave workers on Beach Street a verbal warning for urinating on a nearby building.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Traffic stops: Four drivers received written warnings for traffic violations.
9:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Wood Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.