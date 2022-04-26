A Waterville, Maine, man was arrested on a warrant after police were called to the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street for a disturbance Monday morning.
The 48-year-old Maine man, who listed no address, was arrested on an outstanding default warrant for failing to appear in court after being released on his own recognizance.
When police arrived at the pier around 11:13 a.m., several business owners pointed out the man sitting on a nearby bench, saying he walked into their businesses and claimed that he owned them. They did not recognize him and told police they asked him to leave the property multiple times. He eventually left, but both owners requested police tell the man to stay away. Police spoke with the man and identified him through his Maine ID. A check through dispatch revealed he had an active arrest warrant from Concord District Court. The man was arrested, taken to the Gloucester police station for booking, and turned over to Gloucester District Court, all without incident.
High Five Friday
MANCHESTER — Officers in the Manchester Police Department will be participating in “Police & Kids High Five Friday 2022” on April 29.
Lt. Mark McCoy, Sgt. Stephen Louf, and Officer Michael Richard will be at Manchester Memorial School this Friday morning to greet students and give out high fives.
The goal of High Five Friday is to build positive relationships between students and police officers.
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, April 26
3:44 a.m.: Police responded to a noise complaint at Heights at Cape Ann.
12:05 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Dory Road. A vehicle was towed.
Monday, April 25
11:44 p.m.: Police could not locate a reported suspicious person in the area of McDonald’s on Maplewood Avenue.
6:43 p.m.: A past hit-and-run crash was reported on Mansfield Street.
5:17 p.m.: A backpack was reported stolen on Main Street. The incident is under investigation.
5:11 p.m.: A group of juveniles was reported to possibly be smoking marijuana at the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street. Police spoke to the group and it moved along.
1:54 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Atlantic Street and Waterman Road.
1:29 p.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported on East Main Street.
1:04 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Route 128 south.
12:43 p.m.: Police had a vehicle towed from Millett Street.
12:18 p.m.: Drug activity was reported on Neptune Place.
12:13 p.m.: A private party had a vehicle towed on Kondelin Road.
12:05 p.m.: A Munsey Lane resident came to the police station on Main Street to report a Craigslist house rental scam.
10:30 a.m.: Police assisted a car that ran out of gas on Route 128 south.
Complaints about parking made on Perkins Street at 9:46 a.m., and about a vehicle in a bus stop on Rogers and Manuel F. Lewis streets at 10:11 a.m., which could not be located.
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 25
5:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:19 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported fraud charges made on their credit card.
3:04 p.m.: Report filed regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute on Story Street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 25
Traffic stops: Nine people received written warnings for violating traffic laws.
8:29 a.m.: A truck knocked down an MBTA train gate on Beach Street. Officers spoke with the truck driver and MBTA was notified.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital between Sunday and Tuesday morning.
Traffic stops: Six drivers received citations for violating traffic laws between Sunday and Tuesday morning. Two others received verbal warnings.
Tuesday, April 26
7:40 a.m.: Officers assisted with traffic while contractors transported an excavator to Apple Street.
Monday, April 25
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Sunday, April 24
10:30 p.m.: Danielle Pappas, 43, of Ipswich, was arrested on Eastern Avenue on charges of driving drunk, having an open container of liquor in a vehicle, endangerment of a child, not having her license in possession, and a marked lanes violation. She made bail later that night and was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.