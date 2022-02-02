A three-car crash around 10:36 a.m. Tuesday injured a driver, according to police.
Officer Josiah Aberle reported the driver told him he was on Burnham Street heading toward Prospect when he attempted to pass a BMW.
He stated he crashed into a parked car on the opposite side of the road. He told police that the vehicle he was attempting to pass had passed him earlier, which had upset him, and he wanted to “get back in front of him,” the report states.
The BMW driver told police he had come upon the Mustang stopped behind a garbage truck, and it appeared the driver was speaking with the trash truck driver, so he thought he would be able to safely pull around both vehicles, and he did so.
He then told the officer he looked in his rear view mirror and saw the Mustang bearing down on him between 45 and 60 mph.
The Mustang attempted to pass, the BMW driver told police, clipped his driver’s side mirror, lost control then crashed into a parked red Hyundai. The force of the crash pushed the Hyundai about four to six feet into a utility pole, “causing significant damage to the front and rear” of the car, the report said.
The Mustang’s driver was treated on the scene then transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital by the Gloucester Fire Department for further evaluation and treatment. The report also noted that Burnham Street was narrower than usual due to the snowbanks encroaching on the roadway, meaning drivers need to “use abundant caution.”
Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against the driver, a 61-year-old Gloucester man, on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and a marked lanes violation.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 2
1:44 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Washington Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
5:44 p.m.: Larceny reported at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way.
5:20 p.m.: A caller reported he witnessed a vehicle dump trash in his commercial Dumpster on Kondelin Road without permission. The caller supplied a license plate to police. The incident is under investigation.
2:58 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
1:30 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved at Gloucester Crossing and disposed of safely.
12:32 p.m.: A caller told police his vehicle was stolen from a driveway on Pearl Street. A detective located the vehicle in the Shaw’s parking lot on Railroad Avenue and notified the person who retrieved his car.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Medical emergencies: Two people refused ambulance services.
2:49 a.m.: A car illegally parked on School Street was ticketed.
Monday, Feb. 1
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:23 p.m.: Report of a broken water pipe at a School Street home. Firefighters assisted with shutting the home’s water line.
4:03 p.m.: Report of a missing stop sign on High Street. Public Works replaced it with a temporary sign.
2:53 p.m.: Public Workswas notified of downed electrical wires on Beach Street.
11:39 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Atlantic Avenue.
10:44 a.m.: A driver on Prospect Street received a written warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 1
8:05 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished car on fire on Route 128 southbound. No injuries were reported and the car was towed from the scene by State Police. Essex Fire Department watched over the station while the Manchester firefighters were out on the call.
4:59 p.m.: A Norwood Avenue resident reported a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in their name.
3:40 p.m.: Animal Control transported a sick raccoon on Raymond Street to an animal clinic.
2:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on Brookwood Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:03 a.m.: National Grid was notified of low-hanging electrical wires on Harbor Street.
7:43 a.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 1
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. One received a verbal warning.