ESSEX — A man working on a car Thursday morning suffered a leg injury after a vehicle he was working on fell off a jack, according to police and an online scanner report.
Essex police and firefighters responded to a residence on Lufkin Street at 10:09 a.m., said Essex police Sgt. Thomas Shamshak. There, the sergeant said, first responders found someone at the residence was working on a car when it fell off the jack and injured his right leg from his shin to his ankle.
The Fire Department used airbag extrication equipment to free the man. There were no reports of immediate life-threatening injuries.
A call for a Gloucester engine was canceled. An Essex ambulance took the person to Beverly Hospital for treatment.
The incident was reported to authorities by a neighbor, Shamshak said.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Dec. 9
8:02 a.m.: A car crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
Burglar alarm activations on Western Avenue at 5:46 a.m., and at the H&S Convenience Store on Western Avenue at 12:12 a.m. and earlier that night at 11:53 p.m. on Dec. 8. The buildings were checked.
Public Works was called out citywide at 3:18 a.m. and to Magnolia Avenue at 4:49 a.m
2:55 a.m.: Parking enforcement conducted on Kondelin Road. A search of the area did not turn up anything.
1:41 a.m.: A medical emergency was reported on Millet Street and services were rendered.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Car crashes with property damage on Friend Street at 3:35 p.m. in which a vehicle was towed, and at Western and Stage Fort avenues at 8:20 p.m.
8:12 p.m.: No action was required for a noise complaint at Lighthouse Way.
8 p.m.: Assistance was provided to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
7:22 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a vehicle was stopped on the extension to Route 128 north.
Medical emergency calls from Greet Street at 5:53 p.m. resulted in a patient being transported to the hospital; and from Haven Terrace at 9:28 a.m., Birch Grove Heights at 10:06 a.m., the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street at 1:20 p.m., and O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 7:20 p.m., were all referred to other agencies;
911 calls: Service rendered on West Parish Lane at 10:37 a.m. and High Street at 7:06 p.m.
2:07 p.m.: A burglar alarm activation was reported on St. Louis Avenue.
1:04 p.m.: Harassment reported on Cleveland Street.
1:04 p.m.: A vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Essex Avenue. A vehicle was towed.
Lost/found property reported at Pavilion Beach on Beach Court at 11 a.m. and on Wheeler Street at 12:27 p.m.
12:23 p.m.: A follow-up investigation was made at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
12:21 p.m.: A harassment order service was provided on East Main Street.
12:09 p.m.: Animal control service was made at Langsford and Viking streets.
10:45 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Dornell Road.
Well-being checks were made on Haven Terrace at 9:18 a.m. and on Washington Street at 10:34 a.m.
10:19 a.m.: A 24-year-old Gloucester man was summonsed to court on a charge of larceny under $1,200.
ESSEX
Thursday, Dec. 9
5:44 a.m.: Another agency assisted on John Wise Avenue.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
10:54 p.m.: Request for utility service on John Wise Avenue. Notification made.
9:04 p.m.: Report of fire and wires down on Island Road. There was no fire.
Medical calls: The rescue squad responded to John Wise Avenue at 3:28 p.m., for a person who fell then refused ambulance service; and to Chebacco Road at 8:17 p.m. for a person having an unknown medical problem, Taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Citizens assisted at 11:02 a.m. and 7:19 p.m. on John Wise Avenue.
Traffic stops for various violations made at Andrews Street and Southern Avenue at 12:13 p.m., driver given a written warning; Southern Avenue and Apple Street at 5:44 p.m., where a citation was issued to the driver; Winthrop Street at 11:53 a.m., Southern Avenue and Apple Street 6 p.m. and John Wise Avenue and Lanes Road at 6:38 p.m., when the drivers were given verbal warnings; and Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane, where the driver received a written warning.
5:38 p.m.: 911 call abandoned or disconnected. Call confirmed as made in error.
2:35 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Western Avenue. It was a false alarm.
1:13 p.m.: Complaint of erratic driver on Western Avenue.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.