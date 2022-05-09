An Essex woman was carried about 2 miles down a New Hampshire mountain trail by rescuers Friday after injuring her ankle.
Jennifer Parkos, 58 of Essex and a companion were hiking the South Moat Mountain in Albany, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials, when Parkos slipped and hurt her ankle coming down the trail after the two reached the summit.
She was unable to hike down the trail so 911 was called for assistance about 2:30 p.m., and New Hampshire Fish and Game said conservation officers responded along with members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) Team and medical students from Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities.
Parkos was evaluated and stabilized and then placed in a litter for transport down the trail. She was carried approximately two miles, arriving at the trailhead parking area at 7:30 p.m.
Parkos is an avid hiker who frequently hikes the mountains of New Hampshire. She and her companion were well prepared and equipped for the conditions, Fish and Game sadi. Parkos had also purchased a Hike Safe card, which directly supports search and rescue efforts in New Hampshire.
— Times Staff
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend. Four refused ambulance services and one received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Three people received verbal warnings for traffic violations over the weekend.
Sunday, May 8
3:12 p.m.: Report of a pile of mulch catching fire on King Street. The fire was put out before firefighters arrived on scene.
2:06 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of contractors working on King Street.
Saturday, May 7
10:26 a.m.: Officers spoke with a South Street resident regarding a large weathervane on top of their house that appeared close to falling off.
7:51 a.m.: Officers spoke with two parties involved in a neighbor dispute on Mt. Pleasant street.
Friday, May 6
11:33 a.m.: Report of a fish trap in the quarry off Pigeon Hill Street. Officers advised the reporting party to contact the Environmental Police.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. One received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — three written and three verbal — for traffic violations over the weekend.
Sunday, May 8
9:17 p.m.: A Woodholm Circle resident received a court summons for willfully damaging a neighbor’s light post.
12:59 p.m.: Officers removed debris from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
5:01 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Route 128 southbound. No injuries were reported from inside the car and the car was towed from the scene.
Saturday, May 7
9:04 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on a car parked in a driveway on School Street. While police reported no visible damage, the car was towed.
7:26 p.m.: Matthew Gauthier, 64, of Manchester, was arrested on Tappan Street on an outstanding warrant. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday and is due back in court on Thursday, June 16.
6:27 a.m.: Public Works repaired a water main break that flooded the roadway on Highland Avenue.
Friday, May 6
4:45 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on Summer Street.
2:35 p.m.: Public Works was notified to clear a fallen tree from the roadway on Dexter Lane.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: From Friday to Monday morning, five drivers received citations for traffic violations. Seven others received verbal warnings.
Sunday, May 8
7:33 and 1:09 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars at the Town Landing and on Main Street were ticketed.
1:01 a.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. No injuries were reported by anyone inside the car and the car did not sustain major damage.
Saturday, May 7
3:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, May 6
3:43 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Martin Street. No injuries or major damage were reported.
9:45 a.m.: Public Works were notified to fix a struck speed limit sign.