A 32-year-old Essex man suffered head and hand injuries in a car crash Saturday by the train bridge on Magnolia Avenue in Gloucester.
Police filed a criminal complaint in court against the man on charges of drunken driving, negligent driving, a marked lanes violation and speeding. The man was treated on scene for his injuries and was transported to Beverly Hospital by the Gloucester Fire Department ambulance, police said.
From the marks on the road, police said it appeared the Jeep was heading west on Magnolia Avenue toward Essex Avenue at a high rate of speed when it entered the sharp curve, crossed the solid yellow line into the oncoming lane, hit the dirt shoulder and struck a tree about 20 feet off the road, rolling onto its side and trapping the driver.
Police said the driver, hanging upside down by his seat belt, gave them a blank look and was bleeding from his hands and head when found. The man told police he was alone, and they advised him to stay still until the rescue squad arrived. Police said they could smell a strong odor of an alcohol on his breath.
The Fire Department was able to free the driver and treat him. Police were able to speak with the driver in the back of the ambulance, according to the report. They said they observed his eyes were red and glassy and there was still a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage about him.
According to the police report, the man told anofficer he had had a few beers a little while before the crash. Police asked about beer cans and nip bottles around the Jeep and the driver said he did not drink any nips. The man told police he could not recall what happened prior to the crash, but that he was just driving home.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, April 3
7:12 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of suspicious activity on Arthur Street.
2:34 p.m.: Theft from a Perkins Street basement of a package containing a carpet cleaner valued at $170 that was to be returned to the vendor was reported.
6:58 a.m.: After a pickup was stopped at Blackburn Center, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 24-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of having an uninsured vehicle, driving a vehicle with a revoked registration, and having an unregistered vehicle with expired inspection and registration stickers.
12:23 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main Street in the vicinity of 334 Main St.
Saturday, April 2
Peace was restored after noise complaints on on Washington Street and Knowlton Square at 5:51 a.m., andLighthouse Way at 11:12 p.m.
5:19 p.m.: Multiple gunshots in the vicinity of Fernald Street in the past hour. The call did not require any police action.
5:18 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Blackburn Rotary.
2:37 p.m.:A resident who came to the station on Main Street reported an unknown individual used her identity to file for unemployment compensation. The resident became aware of the fraud when she filed her taxes.
2:24 p.m.: A caller reported a gas company scam.
1:42 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued to a motorist on Parker Street.
Friday, April 1
5:15 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found on a Dale Avenue bench was retrieved and disposed of safely.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Haskell and Sawyard streets at 2:39 p.m., and at Rogers Street and Harbor Loop at 4:42 p.m., when police rendered services.
4:10 p.m.: A Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight arrest warrant.
11:58 a.m.: Someone cleaning out a house was reported to have put items on the sidewalk at Washington Street and Bayview Lane, making it impassable, a city ordinance violation. The resident told police everything would be moved within the hour.
10:14 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Prospect Street.
9:42 a.m.: A Church Street resident told police he received an email from a fake IRS website inquiring about his personal information so he could receive a stimulus check. The person did not find this out of the ordinary and entered his information, only to notice his bank account had a negative balance shortly thereafter. The resident contacted the Social Security Administration and put a hold on his Social Security number.
ROCKPORT
Weekend medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Three others refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings this weekend for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, April 3
2:37 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was tagged.
1:41 p.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors involved in a property line dispute on Lanes Farm Way.
Saturday, April 2
3:28 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported being scammed after making an $150 down payment for a puppy. The investigation is ongoing.
7:44 a.m.: Report of a CATA bus driver involved in a verbal dispute with a passenger on Station Square. Officers spoke with both and restored the peace.
Friday, April 1
10:15 p.m.: National Grid was notified of broken street lights on Bearskin Neck.
2:26 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Weekend medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Three others refused ambulance services. Two received lift assists.
Weekend traffic stops: A driver on Pine Street received a court summons for operating without a license and speeding. Another on Central Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Sunday, April 3
7:45 p.m.: Officers gave a person on Beach Street a courtesy ride to the Beverly Farms MBTA station.
3:32 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured cat on Desmond Avenue.
Saturday, April 2
4:53 p.m.: Officers spoke with two Bell Court neighbors involved in a dispute.
Friday, April 1
3:08 a.m.: Stephen May Jr., 38, of 4 Read Oak Acres St., Merrimac, was arrested on Summer Street on a charge of domestic assault and battery. He was arraigned at Salem District Court. No further information is available at this time.
ESSEX
Weekend medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services.
Weekend traffic stops: Two drivers received criminal applications for violating traffic laws. Twelve others received citations, seven received written warnings and five received verbal warnings.
Sunday, April 3
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday
10:48 a.m.: A Kings Court resident reported items missing from their home. Some doors reportedly had their locks changed as well. The matter is currently under investigation.
Friday
8:44 a.m.: Employees at the Water Treatment Plant at Centennial Grove Road were notified of a high-water alarm.