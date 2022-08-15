The driver of a delivery truck who fire Chief Eric Smith says was ejected from the truck Sunday morning after it struck a pole on Concord Street was flown to an area hospital for treatment.
“At approximately 10:40 a.m., Gloucester Fire responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 198 Concord St.,” Smith said in an email.
“Upon arrival, first responders found a FedEx truck that had crashed into a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the truck and laying in the street with injuries sustained from the crash,” Smith said.
The driver was taken by a Gloucester Fire ambulance to a landing zone before they were flown via medical helicopter to an area hospital. National Grid responded to repair damages to the pole, Smith said.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Woodland Acres: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire on Friday at 11:42 a.m. and 6:18 p.m., Saturday at 9:46 a.m. and 9:16 p.m., and Sunday at 7:49 a.m. and 3:28 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Sunday, five people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. A sixth refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Sunday, three drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Parking tickets: Between Friday and Sunday, three illegally parked cars were tagged.
Sunday, Aug. 14
8:15 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on T Wharf who forgot where he or she parked the car.
6:54 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported damage to his moped.
Saturday, Aug. 13
5:24 p.m.: Officers spoke with two Parker Street neighbors regarding an argument about parking. Peace was restored.
2:27 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on Main Street who forgot where his or her car was parked.
7:34 a.m.: A car on High Street that was parked for over 72 hours and had expired registration was towed.
Friday, Aug. 12
8:54 p.m.: Todd Francis, 57, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was arrested on Broadway on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor. Gloucester District Court plans on issuing a warrant for Francis’ arrest after he failed to show up at his arraignment Monday morning.
6:08 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a sinkhole caused by a collapsed catch basin on Jerden’s Lane.
2:31 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson’s Quarry.
9:56 a.m.: Report of a three-car accident on Main Street. One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital and one car was towed from the scene.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Sunday, four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: On Saturday, one citation and three warnings — two written and one verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Sunday, Aug. 14
11:14 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire on Crow Island.
1:56 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a leaking hydrant on School Street.
Saturday, Aug. 13
4:35 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a water main break at a School Street residence.
1:20 p.m.: Manchester Fire Department and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation extinguished a brush fire on Crooked Lane.
9:06 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog attacking another dog on Eaglehead Road.
Friday, Aug. 12
10:03 p.m.: MassDOT was notified to remove debris from the roadway on Route 129 northbound.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Between Thursday and Sunday, two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Sunday, seven citation and 11 warnings — two written and nine verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking tickets: Between Thursday and Sunday, seven illegally parked cars were ticketed.
Sunday, Aug. 14
9:44 a.m.: Report of a past car accident where a driver hit a deer on John Wise Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 13
9:37 and 2:37 p.m.: Reports of two past car accidents on Main Street. Both are under investigation.
Friday, Aug. 12
11:47 a.m.: Animal Control removed a hook from a seagull’s mouth on John Wise Avenue.
10:13 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Martin Street. No injuries were reported and one car was towed from the scene. One driver received a citation for tailgating.
8 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a loose water valve cap on Southern Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.