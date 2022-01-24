MANCHESTER — A two-alarm fire tore through three floors of an Old Essex Road home Saturday night.
No serious injuries were reported, although one firefighter sustained a minor injury and received medical services on site.
Fire Chief Jason Cleary said “the damage to the residence was extensive,” covering the basement, the upper two floors and parts of the roof. The estimated cost to repair the damage was unknown Monday.
Around 9:30 p.m., an Old Essex Road resident called to report extinguishing a small fire in the home. When firefighters were on their way to the home, the resident called back to say the burning had spread.
“I called the first alarm when we were en-route,” said Cleary. “There was an active fire in the basement ceiling which had broken out on first and second floors.”
Fire departments in Essex, Gloucester and Beverly assisted with extinguishing the blaze. Hamilton and Wenham fire departments were initially tasked with overseeing the Manchester fire station but were called to the scene when the second alarm went out.
“We were having some water supply issues so it was upgraded to a second alarm,” said Cleary.
Firefighters got the blaze under control around 12:30 a.m. while Danvers and Ipswich fire departments watched over the Manchester station. The State Fire Marshal’s Office came to assist in the investigation three hours later.
North East Ambulance Service and Rehab 5 were on scene for medical standby. Manchester police assisted with traffic in the area and the Manchester Public Works assisted with the fire hydrants and sanded the roadways.
{em} — Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Jan. 23
9:15 p.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on the off-ramp to Route 128 north.
6:51 p.m.: Gunshots were reported in the area of Holly Street. Police could not locate the source.
5:42 p.m.: A resident of Washington Street reported that his vehicle may have been stolen from Pine Street, but then remembered parking the car on Whittemore Street.
11:42 a.m.: A larceny was reported at Walgreens on Main Street.
10:43 a.m.: A report of fraud was taken from Washington Street.
9:29 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
8:47 a.m.: A burglar alarm activation was reported at Gloucester High on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Saturday, Jan. 22
10:05 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a suspicious person on Hesperus Avenue.
9:07 p.m.: After a report a fight at Seaport Grille on Rowe Square, police plan to seek charges in court of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon against a 40-year-old Rockport man.
8:43 p.m.: Social media harassment was reported on Patriots Circle.
Vehicle crashes with property damage only were reported on Hartz Street at 9:25 a.m. and in the area of Atlantic Fish and Seafood and Cold Storage on East Main Street at 5:05 p.m. when a vehicle was towed.
2:55 p.m.: Angela R. Chavez, 29, of 4 Orchard St. in Gloucester, was arrested on charges of violating an abuse prevention order, drunken driving and being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle after a car she was driving crashed into another one parked on the street causing minor damage, according to the police report. No injuries were reported. Chavez pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on personal recognizance with a pretrial date scheduled for March 22, according to Gloucester District Court.
Friday, Jan. 21
8:01 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported to police at the station on Main Street.
6:11 p.m.: Debris in the roadway on Beacon Street.
12:56 p.m.: A school problem was reported at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
10:16 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a vehicle was stopped on Eastern Avenue and Webster Street.
9:40 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Eastern Avenue. A vehicle was towed.
8:30 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an unwelcome guest on Cleveland Place.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Debris in the roadway was reported on Western and Hough avenues at 11:20 a.m. and on Burnham and Sargent streets at 4:55 p.m.
1:13 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
11:34 a.m.: A report of harassment was made at the Police Department on Main Street and is being investigated.
11:10 a.m.: A caller from Pine Street reported that someone stole her cell phone from 7-Eleven approximately an hour previous and is now using it. An app to find the device showed the phone in the person’s residence.
10:32 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was reported on Mansfield and Riggs streets.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend. One refused ambulance services. One received a lift assist.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, Jan. 22
10:34 a.m.: Public Works replaced a one-way sign on Broadway that was knocked over.
Friday, Jan. 21
11:15 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Blue Gate Lane.
9:50 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and two refused ambulance services over the weekend.
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic stops over the weekend.
Sunday, Jan. 23
3:43 p.m.: Firefighters plugged a water leak at a Summer Street building. The building’s maintenance crew was later notified.
Saturday, Jan. 22
10:59 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a bat from an Eaglehead Road home.
9:31 a.m.: No injuries were reported in a two-car accident on Route 128 northbound. Both cars were towed. State Police was notified to investigate the crash.
Friday, Jan. 21
12:19 a.m.: Timothy Henry, 46, of 67 Choate Street, Essex, was arrested on School Street on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He made bail that day. , Henry had yet to be arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday afternoon.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: One driver received a citation for violating a traffic law, and four received verbal warnings over the weekend.
Sunday, Jan. 23
6:23 p.m.: A driver, who reported no injuries to himself, said he hit a deer on John Wise Avenue and was able to drive away.
Saturday, Jan. 22
1:38 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
Friday, Jan. 21
10:43 a.m.: Mass Highway was notified to fix a knocked-over roadwork sign on Eastern Avenue.