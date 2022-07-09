Led by firefighter Michael Mitchell, the Gloucester Fire Department Honor Guard marched on the field at Fenway Park to present the American and Fire Department flags before the national anthem at the Red Sox vs. Yankees game on Thursday.
Six firefighters took the field — Lts. Kevin Gargan and Micheal Shulman, and firefighters Jeff Romeo, David Elwell, Pat Legro, and Mike Mitchell.
Thursday’s game was the third time the Honor Guard has been part of pre-game ceremonies at a Sox game. It previously presented the American flag for the performance of the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” before the Red Sox took on the Baltimore Orioles in mid August 2021 and at a Sox game in 2015.
The Gloucester Fire Department Honor Guard was officially organized in 2002 to ensure that fallen firefighters and departed retired firefighters were given honored at their funeral services. It officially debuted at the Gloucester Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2002. It also participates regularly in local ceremonies such as the city’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day festivities.
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital Wednesday to Friday. Two others received lift assists and one refused ambulance services.
Friday, July 8
5:57 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a leak on the Evan's Field irrigation system off Station Square.
Thursday, July 7
3:21 p.m.: An illegally parked car on School Street was ticketed.
Wednesday, July 6
5:51 a.m.: A person on Calebs Lane reported renting the home to six people but discovered there were "far more" staying at the house. The homeowner later said he and renter would work out the issue.
Tuesday, July 5
5:35 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed electrical wires on Wharf Road.
3:11 p.m.: A Jerden's Lane resident reported a driver had hit a trailer parked on the property. No further information was available.
2:02 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for failing to yield for a pedestrian in a sidewalk.
10:56 a.m.: Report of a fender-bender at the Town Hall parking lot on Broadway. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
9:02 a.m.: Report of a driver clipping mirrors on a parked car on King Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 7
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, three drivers received warnings — one written and three verbal — for traffic violations.
Thursday, July 7
11:50 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Martin Street was ticketed.