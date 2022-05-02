A disturbance on Maplewood Avenue on Friday just before midnight led to the arrest of two women friends on drunken driving charges.
Maryanne E. Polanski, 59 of 12 Lattimer St., Marblehead, was arrested on charges of drunken driving, second offense, and a marked lanes violation.
Janet L. Douglas, 60, of 55 Riverview Road in Gloucester, her friend, was arrested on charges of drunken driving and resisting arrest.
Both pleaded not guilty in Gloucester District Court on Monday, according to the clerk’s office. Both have pretrial hearings set for June 28 and were ordered to not to drive unless properly licensed.
Police were called to the Maplewood scene by a taxi driver who told them two drivers were arguing and pointed out two cars, a black 2017 Honda Ridgeline idling in front of a service center at 159 Maplewood Ave. and a green 2014 Honda CRV about 100 feet away in front of 151 Maplewood Ave.
Police first spoke with the Ridgeline’s driver who told officers she had been arguing with her friend, Polanski, who was in the other vehicle which had a flat tire and not cooperating when Douglas tried to help. Douglas told police they had been at a barbecue then went to a bar downtown and they were driving to her house when Polanski struck a curb and got a flat, the report said.
While speaking to Douglas, police reported she showed signs of intoxication.
The officer walked to Polanski’s car, parked up against the curb with a flat front passenger’s side tire. Polanski reportedly told police she struck the curb while driving. Police reported she showed signs of intoxication as well, and became upset when police asked about what she had to drink. The report stated she failed four field sobriety tests. Police arrested her, and the report stated she became belligerent after that.
The officer went back to Douglas, who refused to consent to the field sobriety tests, insisted she was not drunk, and refused to step out of her vehicle when first asked, according to the report. As the officer tried to place her under arrest, the report say she started yelling and attempted to pull away while flailing her arms.vShe was eventually placed into handcuffs, the report said.
Both drivers acted belligerently in the back of the cruisers and during booking, the report said, and both refused chemical breath tests. The officers also filed a use of force report in relation to Douglas’ arrest. Police found Polanski had been charged with drunken driving in the past. Both drivers had their licenses seized and suspended after they refused to take the breath tests.
Sub shop burglarized Sunday morning
A report that Greg’s Restaurant at 24 Railroad Ave. had been burglarized brought police to the eatery Sunday around 10:15 a.m.
Police met the owner who told them his business had been broken into and money had been taken from the registers. Also stolen was the traditional gift of money for opening that the business taped to the wall, and the safe that was on the counter below the registers, according to the police report. The owner gave an estimate of the cash that was stolen, which was redacted in the report.
The owner said the ATM at the front of the restaurant was also damaged.
Police checked the surveillance footage from Sunday at 12:44 a.m., and saw a man, about 5-feet-10 to 6-feet tall, with his face covered, wearing a sweatshirt with an unrecognizable logo and jeans ripped at one knee, come in through the back window carrying a hammer.
Police said it appeared he was working with someone else as he took a phone call and looked out the back window while talking.
After the phone call, the man went to the front registers where the keys had been left in them, and grabbed the money, police said the footage showed. The suspect went back to the window and appeared to be talking to someone before going back through the second register and removing its money, police said. The individual removed the gifted money taped to the wall and place everything on the counter before trying to get into the ATM, an attempt police said the footage showed was unsuccessful. The man placed the money in a bag and took the safe from under the counter before heading out the back window, the footage showed.
The restaurant’s owner did not recognize this individual and police could not track down any surveillance footage from the Pearl Street area. The report was forwarded to detectives for further investigation.
In other news taken from the logs of the Gloucester Police and Fire departments:
Monday, May 2
Motor-vehicle stops: Citations/warnings issued on Washington and Poplar streets at 1:38 a.m., Magnolia Avenue at 8:27 a.m. and Farrington Avenue at 9:47 a.m.
Sunday, May 1
11:44 p.m.: An area search did not turn up the source of a noise complaint on Knowlton Square and Washington Street.
10:51 p.m.: No action was required for a report of a suspicious car on Witham Street and Thatcher Road.
Motor-vehicle stops: Citations/warnings issued on on Thatcher Road at 10:49 a.m. and Washington Street at 6:37 p.m.
Crashes with property damage only were reported in the area of the Gloucester House Restaurant on Rogers Street at 1:45 p.m. and on Derby Street and Maplewood Avenue at 4:15 p.m..
Suspicious persons was reported on Willow Street at 2:11 p.m. and Washington Street at 4:06 p.m.
Larcenies were reported reported to police at the Main Street station at 3:46 a.m. and on Summit Street at 7:06 a.m..
1:32 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Marshfield Street.
12:48 a.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at a Parker Street establishment.
Friday, April 29
5:56 p.m.: A report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Corliss Avenue was forwarded to the Gloucester Fire Department.
4:48 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported on Route 128 south at Eastern Avenue and the Route 128 Extension.
4:47 p.m.: A medical emergency, a male fell at the car wash on Pearl Street, was referred to another agency.
Motor-vehicle stops: Citations/warnings issued at 3:15 p.m. on Washington Street and Riverside Avenue; at 2:44 p.m. on Washington Street and Riverside Avenue; at 1:47 p.m. between the rotaries on Route 128 north; at 12:26 p.m. on Rogers and Manuel F. Lewis streets; at 12:10 p.m. on Riggs Street; at 11:22 p.m. at Exit 54 of Route 128 north; at 9:39 a.m. on Washington Street and Riverside Avenue; at 9:09 a.m. on Essex and Magnolia avenues; and at 8:59 a.m. on Washington Street and Madison Avenue.
1:58 p.m.: The Gloucester Fire Department responded to a mulch fire on Angle Street.
11:21 a.m.: Police had a vehicle towed on Elm Street.
11:14 a.m.: A Maplewood Avenue resident reported two 40-pound bags of marble garden chips costing about $25 from Home Goods were stolen from under her deck sometime last week between Sunday and Thursday.
10:19 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Gloucester Housing Authority office on Washington Street.
10:06 a.m.: A resident told police he had been scammed out of $8,000. He said that his computer was locked up, he was told to call a phone number and was informed he was delinquent on a payment so he needed to send $18,000 using a gift card from a home improvement store to unlock it. He then went to the store and put $4,000 on his credit card and $4,000 on his debit card to load up the gift card. He informed the credit card company of the scam and it will be reversing the charge. The bank told him there was nothing it could do and sent him to the Police Department. The resident provided police with a name of the suspect and phone numbers. Detectives found one of the numbers was registered in Cambridge with no subscriber information and another number went to what was described as a call center. The individual, a male with a foreign accent, hung up and the number was no longer in service.
9:25 a.m.: Larceny of an Amazon package was reported on Main Street.