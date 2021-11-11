A Gloucester firefighter received her diploma from her sister, also a firefighter, when she recently graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy in Stow.
Firefighter Samantha Rose completed an intensive, 10-week program for municipal firefighters involving classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training, and live firefighting practice.
To graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, and fire attack.
Fire attack operations range from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiple-room structural fires.
Rose has met the national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and are certified to the level of Firefighter I and II, and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.
“Firefighters today respond to a wide array of calls, from fires to rescues to environmental and chemical emergencies,” Chief Eric Smith said. “Firefighter Rose has completed a challenging program designed to have graduates performing at a high level from day one. I congratulate her, and welcome her to the Department.”
Rose’s sister, Alexandra Pizzimenti, is a firefighter-paramedic for the Reading Fire Department and was a co-presenter at graduation, the first time a female graduate’s sister has served in that role.
“My sister has been a big part of this journey,” Rose said. “I’m so happy to be serving the city I’ve been raised in.”
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 11
7:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ocean Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 12
4:54 a.m.: Report of a driver hitting a utility pole on Harlow Street. Police say the driver left the scene after the crash and was located at a home on Concord Street in Gloucester. The driver received a criminal complaint for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash. The driver declined ambulance services. The vehicle was reportedly totaled and towed by the scene. National Grid was notified to fix the utility pole.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
11:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.