A Gloucester man faces a second charge of driving drunk, accused of hitting a telephone pole and leaving the scene.
Manuel Perry Silva, 32, of 23 Fenley Rd. Apt. B, was arrested at the intersection of Highland and East Main streets on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor — second offense, and leaving the scene of property damage.
According to a witness, Silva nearly struck several pedestrians before the crash.
At approximately 7:32 p.m., police were dispatched to the area for a report of a crash of a pick-up truck into a telephone pole.
The driver, later identified as Silva, was reportedly unsteady on his feet when exiting the truck before getting back inside to leave. The truck was last reported to be in the parking lot area of Atlantic Fish and Seafood at 159 East Main St.
When police arrived at the crash scene, they found a large scratch and spots of splintered wood on the telephone pole and broken pieces of what appeared to be headlight on the ground around it.
Officers then found Silva, who they say appeared extremely unsteady on his feet and smelled strongly of alcohol. Silva reportedly said he had three drinks that night.
After failing a number of standardized field sobriety tests, Silva was placed under arrest.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
Gloucester
Tuesday, Sept. 21
11:56 p.m.: A caller from the Crow’s Nest reported that there was a patron who management wanted removed. The party left and was advised not to return.
7:32 p.m.: A caller at the General Store at 50 Rogers St. reported that someone stole his vape pen.
4:31 p.m.: A caller from Veterans Way reported that a man in a white utility van has been driving by her house and stops and watches her daughter.
4:23 p.m.: A caller reported that he lost his Go Pro 8 camera while on Good Harbor Beach .
2:12 p.m.: A car hit a bus while kids were on board at the intersection of Hancock and Rogers streets. The Fire Department and Tally’s Towing were notified and cruisers were dispatched.
11:39 a.m.: A person at the Liquor Locker on Main Street called to report that a suspicious man approached her to help him recruit young female runaways to live in his house. An officer spoke with the subject and he denied the statements.
11:18 a.m.: Police found that people were living in the cemetery on Church Street.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 21
10:22 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a citation for speeding.
7:26 p.m.: A campfire on Long Beach was extinguished.
10:50 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Medical emergencies on Greystone Lane at 7:30 a.m. and on Broadway at 8:20 a.m. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 21
9:21 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a written warning for speeding and an inspection sticker violation.
6:41 and 5:38 p.m.: Two drivers on Summer and Pine streets received written warnings for speeding.
5:32 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:36 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 21
6:57 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
3:35 p.m.: Report of a boat stuck on the back side of Crane Beach. A private tow was contacted.
8:02 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Harlow Street.