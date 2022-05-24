MANCHESTER — A motorcyclist on Route 128 southbound sustained “serious injury” after colliding with a car Monday afternoon, according to state police.
The accident reportedly occurred near the exit south of Pine Street in Manchester. State Police responded at 12:51 p.m. According to the department’s media relations office, the 1995 Honda Goldwing motorcycle was being operated by 65-year-old Gloucester man. The car, a 2019 Honda Civic, was being driven by 74-year-old woman from Manchester.
The motorcyclist was the only person that needed EMS transport to Beverly Hospital.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation Tuesday. The extent of damage to both vehicles was unknown Tuesday.
The scene was cleared at 1:35 p.m. Todisco Tow Company was on site to tow the vehicles away.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 24
12:50 a.m.: A traffic stop on Rogers Street, behind the police station, resulted in a citation/warning being issued to a driver.
Monday, May 23
9:24 p.m.: A patient was taken by ambulance to the hospital after a disturbance on Railroad Avenue.
8:58 p.m.: A Bass Avenue homeowner reported a motorist driving by threw a beer can into his house window.
8:21 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Macomber Road.
Crashes with injuries were reported at Western and Hough avenues at 7:02 p.m. and on Conant Avenue at 7:39 p.m.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Washington Street at 11:59 a.m. and Leslie O. Johnson Road at 5:55 p.m.
4:36 p.m.: A car was stopped on Prospect Street due to a prior accident and emergency equipment in the road, according to the crash report, when a second car traveling down Mt. Vernon Street reportedly drove onto the sidewalk and struck the foundation of 6 Mt. Vernon St. and a basketball hoop. The second vehicle continued down Mt. Vernon Street and struck the first car on the rear axle, causing rim and tire damage.
4:19 p.m.: A report of trash dumping on Atlantic Road was under investigation.
2:53 p.m.: A crash with possible injuries was reported on Prospect Street.
2:41 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Washington Street.
11:59 a.m.: Two cruisers were dispatched to the vicinity of Concord and Atlantic streets but could not locate a reported street fight between two males.
8:58 a.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Lexington Avenue.
Debris in the roadway was removed at 6:50 a.m. from Route 128 south and at 7:21 a.m. from between Blackburn Circle and the Eastern Avenue lights on Route 128 south.
1:32 a.m.: Justus Prouty Lizotte Dunton, 29, of 9 High St., Gloucester, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and speeding as a result of a traffic stop on Washington Street at Old Ford Road.
12:16 a.m.: Police took a noise complaint at a hotel on Atlantic Road.
Sunday, May 22
10:38 p.m.: Threats were reported on Prospect Street.
9:54 p.m.: As a result of a disturbance at the Ocean House Hotel at Bass Rocks on Atlantic Road, police planned to file criminal complaints in court against a 47-year-old South Carolina man and a 53-year-old Framingham man with each facing two counts of assault and battery. A fight broke out among two couples staying at the hotel for a wedding that had occurred earlier that day, according to the police report. The Framingham man and his fiancée as well as the South Carolina man were evaluated by paramedics and taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Friend Street 10:43 a.m., Warner Street at 9:23 a.m., Rogers Street at 10:29 a.m., Eastern Avenue at Webster Street at 1:26 p.m., Alpine Court at Commonwealth Avenue at 1:28 p.m., on Gloucester Crossing Road at 2:43 p.m. and at Washington and Grove streets at 9:22 p.m.
8:21 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a stop on Eastern Avenue.
Complaints about parking were made about Middle and Washington streets at 9:28 a.m., Friend and Herrick streets at 10:22 a.m., Russell Avenue at 10:59 a.m., Stone Court at 11:46 a.m., Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road at 11:51 a.m. Atlantic Street at 12:22 p.m., Farrington Avenue at 1:31 p.m., Wingaersheek Beach on Atlantic Street at 1:49 p.m., and Rockport Road at 7:53 p.m.
6:58 p.m.: Police towed a vehicle on Washington Street.
6:35 p.m.: Threats were reported on Samuel Riggs Circle.
2:55 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 17-year-old on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident after a crash on Western and Hough avenues.
1:57 p.m.: After a crash on Hough Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 17-year-old and a 31-year-old Lynn resident, both for driving without a license. The log states that one driver was transported to the hospital for treatment and the other refused medical treatment.
1 p.m.: Police were requested on Quarry Street. No cruiser was available to respond.
11:28 a.m.: A past burglary was reported on High Rock Terrace.
9:22 a.m.: A noise complaint was reported on Prospect Street.
9:08 a.m.: A Nautilus Road inn owner reported a back window of the motel had been broken sometime around 6 a.m. The owner believed a bird may have flown into it, but he wanted it recorded as possible vandalism as a matter of record.
2:06 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance Centennial Avenue.
Saturday, May 21
11:26 p.m.: Peace was restored after a noise complaint on Leslie O. Johnson Street.
10:42 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of an unwelcome guest on Chestnut Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road at 6:17 p.m., and on Lexington Avenue at 8:35 p.m.
Incapacitated persons were reported on Middle Street at 4:25 p.m., at Addison and Washington streets at 6:14 p.m., and on Addison Street at 7:47 p.m. The latter was transported to the hospital.
6:16 p.m.: A parking complaint was reported on Rogers Street.
5:03 p.m.: Threats were reported on Perkins Street.
4:59 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Witham Street and Thatcher Road.
Disturbances reported on Lexington Avenue at 3:21 p.m. and at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road at 2:48 p.m.
3:06 p.m.: A patient was transported to the hospital from Good Harbor Beach after a report of a medical emergency.
Complaints about parking made on Walnut Street at 1:42 p.m. and Rogers Street at 2:14 p.m.
1:37 p.m.: A car was towed by police from Emerson Avenue.
12:05 p.m.: A larceny was reported at a Main Street business.
11:38 a.m.: Graffiti to kiosks were reported on Main Street.
10:40 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Raymonds Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard and disposed of safely.
10:12 a.m.: A noise complaint was reported on Shepherd Street.
Friday, May 20
8:59 p.m.: Threats were reported on Prospect Street.
2:36 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 69-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and having and unregistered vehicle on Great Republic Drive.
12:23 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Great Republic Drive.
11:23 a.m.: Lonnie Stuart, 60, of 1 Oak St., Apt. 2, Gloucester was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. The report states he picked up a brick and charged at an individual in a threatening manner during an argument.
10:09 a.m.: A report of fraud was under investigation on Bittersweet Road.
Stolen property was reported to police at the station at 9:48 a.m. and at Addison Gilbert Hospital at 9:50 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Five people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital during the weekend. One received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Five drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations during the weekend.
Monday, May 23
2:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident regarding a PayPal scam email.
9:03 a.m.: Officers spoke with two Marmion Way neighbors involved in a dispute. Peace was restored.
Sunday, May 22
7:54 p.m.: Report of a driver side-swiping three parked cars on King Street. No injuries were reported. All cars involved sustained minor damage.
2:35 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of alleged vandalism to a piping plover nesting sanctuary off South Street.
1:21 p.m.: Officers dismissed three people swimming at Carlson’s Quarry.
12:10 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Doyle Cove Road was ticketed. The owner moved it before Tally’s Towing showed up.
11:41 a.m.: Report of a broken sliding glass door at a Main Street home. Officers determined the door shattered due to heat caused by direct sunlight.
Saturday, May 21
4:35 p.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute on Granite Street.
12:14 p.m.: Officers asked a Pleasant Street resident to tone down a large fire they were burning on their pit.
6:07 a.m.: Report of an electrical issue at a building on Sandy Bay Terrace. The building’s manager was notified.
Friday, May 20
8:32 a.m.: Officers gave a person a verbal warning for throwing away household trash in a town-owned trash barrel.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Six people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. One refused medical services.
Weekend traffic stops: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for driving with revoked insurance and the car was towed. Six others received warnings — one written and five verbal — for traffic violations.
Monday, May 23
1:02 a.m.: David Scala, 60, of 71 Old Nugent Farm Road, Gloucester, was arrested on Route 128 northbound on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, a marked lanes violation and tailgating. He was arraigned at Salem District Court later that morning where his pretrial date was scheduled for Thursday, July 21.
Sunday, May 22
8:06 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on School Street.
7:54 p.m.: Report filed regarding a School Street landlord harassing a tenant through text messages.
5:54 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Summer Street was ticketed.
2:31 a.m.: Harry Painter, 21, of 2 Filias Circle, Manchester, was arrested on Walker Road on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday morning.
Saturday, May 21
9:37 p.m.: John Depasse, 23, of 46 Cheriton Road, Quincy, was arrested on Route 128 southbound on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday morning.
12:53 p.m.: A car parked at Singing Beach without a parking sticker was tagged.
ESSEX
Monday, May 23
Traffic stops: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle and operating with a suspended license. Five others received citations and one received a verbal warning for traffic violations.
2:45 p.m.: A Choate Street resident reported an ongoing issue regarding trash and other debris falling into the roadway.
9:05 a.m.: Officers spoke with two Story Acres Road neighbors involved in a dispute. Peace was restored.
1:35 a.m.: Christian Wright, 23, of 15 Sandy Bay Terrace, Rockport, was arrested on Main Street on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and speeding. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
Sunday, May 22
9:25 p.m.: Officers confiscated fireworks from a person riding a moped on Pond Street.
Traffic stops: A driver on Southern Avenue received a criminal application for speeding, unlicensed operation and failing to stop. Three others received citations and four received warnings — one written and three verbal — for traffic violations.
Saturday, May 21
5:19 p.m.: Three cars parked without resident stickers on Centennial Grove Road were ticketed.
4:01 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run accident on Eastern Avenue. Minor damage was seen on the suspected vehicle. Gloucester Police was notified but was unable to locate the car. The car that was hit was able driven away on its own power.
11:47 a.m.: Twelve cars illegally parked at the municipal parking lot on Martin Street were ticketed.
Friday, May 20
6:46 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was ticketed.
Friday, May 13
Peter Mathey, 39, of Ipswich, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, improper operation of a motor vehicle, having an open container of alcohol inside a car and speeding. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday, May 16.