The Gloucester Police Department has been awarded $35,000 in grant funding to improve road safety, while the Rockport Police Department has received $4,495.
The grants were made by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) and allocated by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR). This funding supports the Municipal Road Safety Program, which assists in developing enforcement strategies to reduce roadway crashes, injuries, fatalities, and associated economic losses in Massachusetts.
Gloucester Police Chief Edward G. Conley said the department will use the funding to staff overtime shifts dedicated to motor vehicle safety, and traffic enforcement initiatives including impaired driving, texting and driving, speeding, and pedestrian crosswalk and cyclist safety.
Additionally, some of the money will be used to purchase bike helmets that will be available for residents free of charge.
“Road safety is extremely important and I would like to thank the Baker-Polito Administration for awarded us with this funding,” Conley said. “We are committed to keeping our community safe and this funding allows us to do. We would like to remind community members to stay alert and avoid distractions while driving.”
Residents who would like to receive a bike helmet are encouraged to contact the Community Impact Unit at 978-325-5470.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Sept. 23
1:51 a.m.: Suspicious activity involving a motor vehicle was reported at St. Ann School on Pleasant Street. Police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 22-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of having an abandoned, uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle.
Thursday, Sept. 22
7:47 p.m.: Police assistance was provided at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Allen Street at noon and outside a doorway on Herrick Court at 6:17 p.m. and disposed of safely.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Magnolia Avenue at 6:47 a.m., and Eastern Avenue at 10:47 a.m. and 6:13 p.m. The earlier Eastern Avenue crash could not be located.
5:52 p.m.: Credit card fraud was reported on Quarry Street.
4:04 p.m.: Police arrested a 38-year-old man on Railroad Avenue whose address was listed as homeless on charges of loitering and drinking in a public way or place, an MBTA bench.
10:28 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on Washington Street.
8:45 a.m.: Police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 73-year-old Gloucester resident charging him violation of a harassment prevention order.
6:40 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Prospect and Chestnut streets.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
7:09 p.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported on Eastern Point Boulevard.
2:37 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Harriet Road.
1:37 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Western Avenue.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved at Short and Main streets at 9:23 a.m. and on Lincoln Avenue at 12:25 p.m., and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 29
Building and area checks done throughout the morning throughout town.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Reports received on Main Street at 6:58 a.m. when services were given rendered; at Granite and Curtis streets at 1:11 p.m., when a report was taken; on Broadway ar 2:05 p.m. when Public Works was notified of an issue; Beach Street ar 4:05 p.m., when a search failed to find the problem; and on Dean Road at 11:47 a.m., Story Street at 5:32 p.m. and Jewett Street at 11:53 p.m., when an officer spoke to the person.
Erratic drivers were reported on Main Street at 12:14 and 5:05 p.m., who could not be found, and at 7:59 p.m., when the operator was issued a civil infraction.
5:36 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for a moving violation during a traffic stop on Thatcher Road.
3:02 p.m.: Individual on Pigeon Hill Wharf spoken to about 911 hang-up.
2:42 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched for alarm activation on Broadway Avenue.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:04 a.m. and 1:47 p.m.
12:24 p.m.: Larceny by forgery or fraud reported on Main Street.
Wellness checks: Calls made around town at 9:42 a.m. and search on Granite Street failed to locate the individual in question at 10:18 a.m.
8:14 a.m.: Police assisted another agency on Broadway.
8:08 a.m.: Person spoken to concerning an animal call on Harraden Avenue.
Building and area checks done throughout the morning throughout town.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 29
Building and area checks done throughout the morning throughout town.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 1:10 p.m. and 5:59 p.m. and on Main Street at 9:04 p.m.
8:40 p.m.: Person assisted on Story Acres Road following a 911 hangup.
Traffic stops made on John Wise Avenue at 10:17, 10:23, 10:50 and 11:52 a.m., when written warnings were issued; and onMain Street at 5:50 p.m., when a citation was issued.
Community policing at Western Avenue and Prospect Street at 8:26 a.m. and on John Wise Avenue at 4:43 p.m.
3:55 p.m.: Animal complaint on John Wise Avenue. No action taken.
12:17 p.m.: Welfare check made on Coral Hill.
10:05 a.m.: Erratic driver reported on Western Avenue.
Building and area checks done throughout the morning throughout town.