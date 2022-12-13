Gloucester police plan to file a criminal complaint in court against a 67-year-old man, whose address is listed as homeless, charging him with negligently setting a fire on land that is not owned or controlled by him and endangering or injuring property. The man is accused of starting a small fire just outside a health care facility on Friday, Dec. 9, around 1:28 a.m.
According to the police report, officers dispatched to the area of Washington and Marsh streets after someone called 911 found the man standing under the awning of the front entrance of the Gloucester Health Care long-term care facility at 272 Washington St.
Next to him, police saw “a small fire burning up against the corner of the building against the entrance,” the report stated, adding the man was making no attempt to put it out. An officer began to stomp out the fire of burning leaves and a small white towel and was able to extinguish it.
Police were concerned that, given the size of the fire, the building could have ignited. They also noted that the building is scheduled to close by the end of the year, and that there were lights on inside but they were not sure if anyone was inside at the time.
The man told police he lit a fire to keep warm. Police pointed out to the man that the fire could have ignited the side of the building and the man said something to the effect he could not care less, the report states. Police also said the man smelled of alcohol and appeared to be drunk. At the man’s request, he was transported to Beverly Hospital. An officer pat-frisked the man and found a blue lighter on him. The reports states he admitted to police that this was the lighter he used to start the fire.
Police did not arrest the man as he was being taken to Beverly Hospital for further medical treatment, and police informed him before he was taken there that they would be seeking charges against him.
{em}– Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Dec. 12
Crashes with property damage only were reported between the Blackburn Circle Eastern Avenue lights and Route 128 north at 7:13 a.m. and on Blackburn Circle at 7:32 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
6 p.m.: An incapacitated person was transported to the hospital from a laundromat on Main Street.
5:26 p.m.: A crash with injuries on Route 128 north was under investigation.
1:04 p.m.: Following a motor-vehicle stop on Rogers and Parsons streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 33-year-old Gloucester man charging him with having an uninsured vehicle on a public way and driving a vehicle with a revoked registration.
4:06 a.m.: A 26-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on an intimate partner.
Saturday, Dec. 10
10:51 p.m.: A group was dispersed at the Plum Cove Beach parking lot on Washington Street.
12:56 p.m.: As a result of a medical emergency report, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against an 80-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
8:59 a.m.: Three hypodermic needles were retrieved from Prospect Street and disposed of safely.
Friday, Dec. 9
10:14 p.m.: A call for a tree down on Folly Point Road and Washington Street was referred to another agency.
4:13 p.m.: A well-being check was made for a small boy walking on Washington Street.
3:11 p.m.: Fraud, identity theft was reported on Gale Road.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Mt Vernon and Perkins streets at 1:50 p.m. and on Magnolia Avenue at 2:55 p.m.
11:44 a.m.: Police took a report of a missing person.
11:41 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Railroad Avenue and Prospect streets.
11:23 a.m.: A criminal complaint was filed against a 46-year-old Gloucester man charging him with violation of a harassment prevention order.
9:37 a.m.: An abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Poplar Street.
9:35 a.m.: Police took a report of a person receiving harassing texts on Lepage Lane.
7:06 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Railroad Avenue and Prospect Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 30
8:39 p.m.: Assistance provided for traffic hazard on Kings Court.
Animal complaints: Assistance provided on Eastern Avenue at 7:50 a.m. and Harlow Street at 5:51 p.m.
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 12:53, 4:52, 5:38 and 5:46 p.m.
2:55 p.m.: Individual spoken to on Eastern Avenue regarding a theft.
2:12 p.m.: Individual spoken to on Main Street regarding suspicious activity.
1:22 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning during a traffic stop. on Main Street.
Medical emergencies: Taken to a hospital by ambulance were an individual who fell on Western Avenue at 10:40 a.m., and an individual having difficulty breathing from Addison Street at 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Individuals assisted on John Wise Avenue at 3:29, 3:58 and 7:34 p.m.
2:30 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on Winthrop Street.
2:25 p.m.: Person spoken to about an E911 hangup.
11:31 a.m.: A driver was issued a citation after a traffic stop on Main Street.
Monday, Nov. 28
7:01 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on John Wise Avenue. Police found, stopped the driver and issued a citation.
4:22 p.m.: An individual possibly having a stroke was taken by ambulance from Southern Avenue to a hospital.
Traffic stops made on Southern Avenue at Kings Court at 9:22 and 9:53 a.m., Southern Avenue atApple Stret at 9:38 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 1:46 p.m., and Winthrop Street at 2:10 p.m. Officers issued one verbal warning and four written warnings.
11:56 a.m.: A Lufkin Street resident reported a fraud or scam.
9:12 a.m.: Another agency was given assistance on John Wise Avenue.
9:10 a.m.: A vehicle disabled on Route 128 north was checked and secured.
8:17 a.m.: Assistance was given to an individual on Southern Avenue.
7:23 a.m.: A report was taken regarding a theft on Southern Avenue.