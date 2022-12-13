The Gloucester Police Department Community Impact Unit’s bus was stuffed with new unwrapped toys for those in need on the evening of Monday, Dec. 12, during a Stuff the Bus music event and toy drive held in Minglewood Harborside’s parking lot on Rogers Street. Pictured here are Gloucester Police Officer Heidi Fialho with Community Impact Officer Joseph Parady. The event featured the Gloucester rock band Kicked Off the Bus, fronted by lead singer Brandon Blatchford, 12, a student at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School. “Great event,” said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, who heads up the Community Impact Unit, who thanked the band and their families for including them. “We collected lots of toys,” he said. “We’ll be using the toys to help families in need.” Nicastro said the unit is still in need of items for teenagers such as gift cards, clothing and sporting goods. All toys will be donated to children in need and the Kops N Kids program. Nicastro said the unit has partnered with the nonprofit Together Gloucester Inc. to get the gifts to those in need. Donations can be scheduled for a drop-off by calling 978-325-5470.