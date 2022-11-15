A homeowner on Sadler Street who put out some ashes accidentally set some leaves afire around 3 p.m. Tuesday, but was able to douse the outside fire with a garden hose, said fire Deputy Chief Tom LoGrande.
At 3:08 p.m., LoGrande said the Fire Department began getting calls from the area of the Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road for smoke in the Perkins Street area, which sits to the east of the shopping plaza. The yard fire ended up being on Sadler Street.
LoGrande said crews from Fire Department Headquarters and West Gloucester responded as a precaution the fire might be a larger incident. LoGrande said by the time crews arrived, the homeowner had put out the fire with a garden hose.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 15
8:25 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Marina and Puerto drives.
7:34 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
4:15 a.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
Monday, Nov. 14
Disturbances were reported at 3:25 a.m. on Chestnut Street, 3:42 p.m. on Summit Street, 4:51 p.m. on Washington Street, 8:18 p.m. on Main and Chestnut streets, and 10:20 and 10:46 p.m. on Main Street.
9:31 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported on Reservoir Road.
7:42 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Prospect Street and Winchester Court, a 53-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license, and possessing an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle on a public way. The man had a black Labrador retriever in the car which was secured by Animal Control and taken to North Shore Veterinary Hospital for safe keeping for the night.
Disabled motor vehicles at 7:17 a.m. on the Extension of Route 128 south, at 6:39 p.m. on School House Road, and at 6:49 p.m. on Whistlestop Way.
3:53 p.m.: Shoplifting was reported at the CVS Pharmacy on Gloucester Crossing Road. The store manager reported that a man and a woman “came into the store and stole miscellaneous items from the store including a blanket, makeup, nylon stockings and ice cream,” according to the report. This was reportedly witnessed by multiple store employees and customers. The couple left the pharmacy in a gray pickup with Maine registration plates with fishing gear in the back. Police ran the plate number but it did not yield any results. The store manager told police store employees would need to review video footage and compile a list of stolen merchandise with a total value before deciding their next course of action. Police searched the State Fish Pier and other common fishing areas but were unable to locate a pickup matching the description provided.
2:18 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a caller reporting smoke in a building on Washington Street. This turned out to be a false alarm.
9:29 a.m.: A larceny was reported from the dock on the Jones River off Brooks Road and Atlantic Street.
MANCHESTER
Sunday
8:43 p.m.: A Manchester Fire Department radio was found on Vine Street.. Police said a firefighter apparently dropped the radio after a medical call, and a passerby found it and turned it in to police.
10:36 a.m.: A possible broken water line with water bubbling up was reported on School Street. The Department of Public Works and the contractor, Granese, was notified. Police said the repair took about five hours.
Saturday
9:07 p.m.: On Route 128 northbound, there was a report of a disabled motor vehicle on the highway. The vehicle was towed by a private company.
3:55 p.m.: Police took a report of a lost wallet on Central Street.
10:48 a.m.: On Route 128 northbound, there was a report of an unregistered, uninsured vehicle. Police planned to file a criminal complaint against the owner and the vehicle’s plates were seized.
ESSEX
Sunday, Nov. 13
Traffic stops were made on Main Street at 5:30 and 8:45 p.m. Officers issued one citation and one verbal warning.
Animal complaints on John Wise Avenue at 1:09 and 7:07 p.m.; no action taken on later call.
5:30 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Spring Street. Fire Department found it was a false alarm.
2:05 p.m.: Complaint of erratic driver on John Wise Avenue. The motorist in question was gone when an officer arrived in the area and could not be located.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Traffic stops conducted on Main Street at 10:32 a.m. and 2:23 p.m., Southern Avenue at 10:50 a.m. and 6:07 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 2:32 and 2:37 p.m., Martin Street at 2:35 p.m., John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 5:07 p.m. Officers made one arrest, issued three citations, one written warning, three verbal warnings, and took no action at one stop.
9:20 p.m.: A person was spoken to regarding a disturbance on Main Street.
8:39 p.m.: Another agency was assisted on Eastern Avenue.
5:33 p.m.: A person was notified that his or her lost property had been found.
5:08 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to Eastern Avenue to help a person locked out of his or her car.
12:40 p.m.: A citizen was assisted on John Wise Avenue.
11:41 a.m.: An E911 hangup call from Western Avenue was confirmed to have been made in error.
Friday, Nov. 11
10:22 p.m.: Animal checked on Eastern Avenue after complaint lodged.
Medical emergencies: After falls, three individuals were taken to a hospital by ambulance, from Main Street at 2:11 a.m., Western Avenue after a fall at 4:40 p.m. and Rocky Hill Road at 9:25 p.m.
Citizens assisted on Southern Avenue at 10:36 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 5:15 p.m.
Traffic stops made on Eastern Avenue at 10:46 and 10:55 a.m., John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 2:53 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at 2:39 and 3:10 p.m. Officers issued one citation, two written warning, and one verbal warning.
1:01 p.m.: An Eastern Avenue property was checked after suspicious activity was reported.
9:07 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance on Southern Avenue.
7:15 a.m.: Utility requested on Southern Avenue, and notification made.
12:30 a.m.: A Main Street property was checked and secured after an alarm activation.
12:14 a.m.: An individual was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering on Southern Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 10
11:56 p.m.: Alarm activation on John Wise Avenue. Building checked and secured.
Traffic stops made on Main Street at 10:18 a.m. and 3:22 and 3:31 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 10:37 a.m., Eastern Avenue at Essex Reach Road at 4:12 p.m., Southern Avenue at 4:34 p.m., Western Avenue at 5:04 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 5:13 and 7:25 p.m., Route 128 southbound just past Exit 50 at 7:55 p.m., Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 8:07 p.m. Officers issued five citations, four written warning, one verbal warning, and one criminal application.
Medical emergencies on School Street at 7:47 a.m. for a person having a cerebrovascular accident, on Eastern Avenue at 10:56 a.m., and Southern Avenue at 3:57 p.m. All three were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
3:30 p.m.: A Southern Avenue property was checked after suspicious activity reported.
Citizens assisted on Scott's Way at 12:15 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 12:51 p.m.
10:05 a.m.: Notification made about a traffic hazard on John Wise Avenue.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Traffic stops were made on John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 10:14 a.m., Willow Court at 10:48 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 11:08 a.m., Main Street at 11:51 a.m. and 2:56 and 5:18 p.m., and Southern Avenue at 8:11 p.m. Officers issued two verbal warning, three written warnings, one citation and planned to file one criminal application against the drivers.
3:53 p.m.: Car crash with property damage only reported on Martin Street.
12:53 p.m.: It was confirmed emergency services were not needed after a E911 call from Scott's Way.
1:33 a.m.: A John Wise Avenue was checked and secured after suspicious activity reported.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
9:57 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash reported on John Wise Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Traffic stops were made on Western Avenue at 2:19 p.m., when the driver was issued a citation, and Southern Avenue at 9:01 p.m., after which police planned to file a criminal application against the motorist.
8:29 p.m.: Officers assisted with a traffic hazard on Main Street.
Citizens were assisted on Southern Avenue at 10:25 a.m., and John Wise Avenue at 8:23, 9:32 and 9:38 a.m. and 3:37 and 3:38 p.m.
3:33 p.m.: Complaint lodged about an erratic motorist on Main Street.
12:57 p.m.: Alarm activation on Choate Street. The building was checked and secured.
10:54 a.m.: Fire Department responded to an alarm activation on John Wise Avenue. It was a false alarm.
9:38 a.m.: An individual on Pickering Street, was spoken to about regarding an animal complaint.
5:40 a.m.: Property on Island Road checked and secured after suspicious activity reported.